Term Limits on Congress: A State-Driven Movement

A movement to impose term limits on members of the U.S. Congress is gaining traction in statehouses across the nation, including the Ohio Statehouse. Kevin Coughlin, the Ohio chair for U.S. Term Limits, is spearheading the effort in the state. He argues that citizens are frustrated with lawmakers who remain in Congress for extended periods, sometimes 30 to 40 years, amassing significant wealth rather than focusing on the needs of their constituents.

Coughlin believes that without state action, congressional term limits will remain elusive. 'Congress will never pass their own term limits unless they have the proverbial gun to their head,' he stated. He proposes that a push for term limits at the state level will ultimately force a constitutional convention to enact the change. 'We hope to get about 30 states passing this resolution, and that's around the time Congress is going to wake up and say, 'uh oh, it's coming, maybe we ought to pass our own term limits,'' Coughlin explained.The debate surrounding term limits has been a long-standing and contentious issue. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, a political science professor at Cedarville University, points out both the advantages and disadvantages. 'You do have a loss of institutional memory, so when you're consistently turning over people every 4, 6, 8, 10 years, you're losing a great deal of expertise that's been accumulated in the process,' he acknowledged. 'Now, I understand accumulating expertise has positives and negatives, because it can become very rigid, but also it can become wisdom. And so I think there's a real risk that you run when you have a consistent turnover in the legislature.'Coughlin's advocacy for term limits is deeply rooted in experience. He recalls Ohio voters' support for term limits in 1992 when he served in the Statehouse. Many at the time predicted that term limits would cripple state government and lead to an inexperienced legislature. 'People were all saying, 'oh, it's going to ruin state government, it's going to create a bunch of amateur hour in our government.' That's not what happened at all,' Coughlin asserts.





