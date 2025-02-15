Term Limits for Congress: A Grassroots Movement Gains Momentum

A nationwide movement pushing for term limits on members of the U.S. Congress is gaining traction, with Ohio being a key battleground. Kevin Coughlin, the Ohio chair for U.S. Term Limits, believes that state action is essential to achieving this goal, as Congress is unlikely to enact term limits on its own. The debate over term limits has been ongoing for years, with proponents arguing that it will reduce the influence of career politicians and encourage fresh perspectives, while opponents warn of the potential loss of institutional knowledge and experience.

Coughlin believes that without state intervention, congressional term limits will never be implemented. He states, 'Congress will never pass their own term limits unless they have the proverbial gun to their head.' His organization aims to achieve this 'gun' through a state-led push for a constitutional convention to enact term limits. Coughlin expresses optimism that by securing resolutions in approximately 30 states, Congress will be pressured into enacting their own term limits.The debate surrounding term limits has been a long-standing and contentious issue. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, a political science professor at Cedarville University, acknowledges both the potential benefits and drawbacks. On one hand, he points out the loss of institutional memory and expertise that can occur when there's a constant turnover in lawmakers. 'When you're consistently turning over people every 4, 6, 8, 10 years, you're losing a great deal of expertise that's been accumulated in the process,' he explains. 'Now, I understand accumulating expertise has positives and negatives, because it can become very rigid, but also it can become wisdom. And so I think there's a real risk that you run when you have a consistent turnover in the legislature.' On the other hand, Smith acknowledges that prolonged service can lead to stagnation and a disconnect from the needs of the people. Coughlin draws on his own experience serving in the Ohio Statehouse in 1992 when Ohio voters supported term limits. He refutes the claims that it would lead to a decline in government effectiveness. 'People were all saying, 'oh, it's going to ruin state government, it's going to create a bunch of amateur hour in our government.' That's not what happened at all,' he asserts.





