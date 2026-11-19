Teri Hatcher discusses her 91-year-old father Owen's dementia, explaining how the condition affects daily life and influenced her decision to perform in London.

Teri Hatcher broke down in tears during a candid interview for the Alzheimer's Society, revealing the profound emotional toll her father's dementia diagnosis has taken on her family. The sixty-one-year-old actress admitted that her ninety-one-year-old father, Owen Hatcher, can no longer take care of himself due to the progressive condition.

Owen Hatcher suffers from significant short-term memory loss, which has left him unable to remember where he lives or how to operate a telephone. He also struggles to recall whether he has taken his prescribed medication, creating a dangerous situation that requires constant supervision by his daughter and wife.

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The disease has created a heartbreaking dynamic within the household, particularly affecting Teri Hatcher's mother, Esther Hatcher. The sixty-one-year-old Esther has struggled to accept the reality of her husband's condition, often becoming frustrated when he fails to recall shared memories from their past.

Teri Hatcher explained that this lack of recognition is not intentional defiance but a symptom of the illness. She emphasized that caregivers must develop immense patience, as they are forced to listen to the same questions repeatedly while managing their own grief over the changing relationship with their loved one.

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These caregiving responsibilities directly influenced Teri Hatcher's professional decisions regarding her role in The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. She moved her parents into a house on the same street as her own residence in Los Angeles to ensure they could be supervised safely while she pursued her career.

Despite the heavy burden of care, Teri Hatcher accepted the lead role of Miranda Priestly at London's Dominion Theatre, replacing Vanessa Williams. She described the opportunity as a chance to confront fears of inadequacy and demonstrate that one can chase ambitious goals while managing heavy personal responsibilities.

Her daily routine now revolves around caring for her aging parents, traveling for work, and maintaining her health through exercise. She acknowledged that this intense focus on family duties has left little room for romance, resulting in a long absence from the dating scene.

Teri Hatcher confessed that she has not been on a date in seven years because her priorities have shifted entirely toward her parents. She clarified that she is not pining for a partner but is simply not prioritizing romance at this time in her life.

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The actress will continue to portray the iconic character Miranda Priestly through February 6, 2027. She expressed enthusiasm for bringing her own interpretation to the stage, noting that Miranda is intelligent, commanding, and witty.

Teri Hatcher used the platform to raise awareness about dementia, urging the public to show compassion rather than judgment. She stressed that individuals with the disease are only capable of what their condition allows, and their behaviors are medical symptoms rather than intentional actions.