Actress Teri Hatcher discusses the emotional toll of her father Owen's dementia diagnosis, her career choices, and her upcoming role in The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Actress Teri Hatcher has revealed the profound personal challenges she faces caring for her aging parents, specifically detailing the progression of her father Owen Hatcher dementia diagnosis. The sixty-one-year-old star opened up about the daily realities of the condition, noting that her ninety-one-year-old father can no longer manage basic self-care tasks such as using a telephone or recalling his own residence. This candid admission comes as Hatcher balances her demanding new theater role in London with her responsibilities as a primary caregiver in Los Angeles.

Family Dynamics and Caregiving Challenges

Hatcher described the emotional strain on her mother, Esther Hatcher, who has struggled to accept the severity of Owen's cognitive decline. She explained that Esther often becomes frustrated when her husband fails to recall shared memories or past events, unable to understand that his inability to remember is a direct symptom of the disease rather than a choice. The actress emphasized that dementia manifests differently in every individual, noting that while Owen short-term memory is severely compromised, he remains unable to verify if he has taken his prescribed medication.

Also read Chad Lowe Opens up About Late Daughter After Friend’s Claim That ‘Something Happened’ Before Death

She highlighted the immense patience required to care for someone with advanced dementia, who may repeat questions or actions constantly. Hatcher stressed the importance of adjusting expectations, explaining that patients with this condition are not being difficult or willful; they are simply limited by the neurological damage they are experiencing. She noted that family members must learn to see the person as only capable of what their current condition allows, finding beauty in the moments they still share despite the hardships.

Career Decisions and Geographic Balance

When presented with the opportunity to star as Miranda Priestly in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada musical, Hatcher initially considered delaying her move to the United Kingdom due to her parents' needs. She ultimately relocated them to a house up the street from her home in Los Angeles to ensure they remained close, allowing her to maintain her presence in their lives. Despite the distance created by her theater contract, she stated that her parents encourage her to pursue her career, understanding that she cannot halt her professional life entirely to manage their care.

Advertisement

She replaced former Desperate Housewives co-star Vanessa Williams in the lead role, taking over from the actress who had performed in the production for two years. Hatcher expressed her excitement to embody the iconic, commanding fashion editor, describing the character as intelligent, funny, and possessing a glorious way of putting others in their place. She has committed to the limited run at the Dominion Theatre through February 6, 2027, aiming to share Miranda's sharp wit and fierce ambition with new audiences every night.

Personal Life and Future Outlook

The demands of caregiving have significantly impacted Hatcher personal life, with the actress confessing she has not been on a date for seven years. She attributed this hiatus to her focus on her parents and her own independence, stating she is tired of framing her existence through the lens of romantic relationships. Although she acknowledged the difficulties of dating as an older woman, she emphasized that she is not pining for a partner and is content with her established life of travel, exercise, and professional fulfillment.

Hatcher has previous musical theater experience, having headlined the national tour of Cabaret and portrayed Morticia Addams in a Los Angeles production of The Addams Family. Her decision to tackle The Devil Wears Prada reflects her desire to challenge herself with formidable female roles that have historically been difficult to cast. By sharing her story, she aims to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Society, highlighting the resilience required by families navigating the complex journey of neurodegenerative disease.