Teri Hatcher Exits Devil Wears Prada West End on November 20

Teri Hatcher cancels her November 20 performance as Miranda Priestly in the London Devil Wears Prada musical. Producers cite scheduling conflicts beyond the actress control, offering ticket exchanges for affected fans.

Teri Hatcher has formally withdrawn from her role as Miranda Priestly in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada Musical for the performance scheduled on November 20. The Desperate Housewives actress issued a public apology to theatergoers, stating that the cancellation stems from scheduling conflicts managed by the producers that she could not influence.

Cancellation Details and Producer Responsibility

Hatcher revealed that she received official notification from the production team earlier on November 20 regarding her absence. She clarified that this decision is classified as a matter beyond her professional control, distinguishing her personal commitment to the stage from the administrative decisions made by the show's management.

Also read Focker-in-Law Premiere Spotlights Teri Polo's New Look and Ariana Grande's Cast Role

The actress emphasized her dedication to the production, noting that she joined the cast for a limited engagement spanning 127 shows from October 20 through February 6, 2027. She expressed that she expected to perform in every single date, barring unforeseen illness, and had actively worked to maintain her health to ensure she could fulfill all contractual obligations.

Ticket Exchange Procedures for Affected Patrons

Producers have authorized a ticket exchange policy for attendees who purchased seats for the November 20 showing. Fans holding tickets for this specific date are permitted to contact their original ticket provider to swap their reservations for another performance within the run.

Advertisement

This exchange process remains available up to 24 hours before the originally scheduled performance, provided that alternative dates have available inventory. Hatcher directed disappointed patrons to email the Dominion Box Office for further assistance, citing the Nederlander Organization website as the primary contact point for resolving these specific scheduling disputes.

Succession of the Iconic Fashion Editor Role

Hatcher originally assumed the demanding lead role at the Dominion Theatre in London last month, succeeding her former co-star Vanessa Williams. Williams had portrayed the formidable fashion editor for the previous two years, establishing a high standard for the character before Hatcher took over the mantle.

In her initial announcement regarding the casting, Hatcher praised the complexity of Miranda Priestly, describing the character as intelligent, commanding, and possessing a glorious ability to assert dominance while maintaining humor. She highlighted the unforgettable nature of the dialogue and the contagious confidence required to play the part, noting it as one of the most formidable roles of her career.

Understudy Continuity and Cast Stability

Despite Hatcher's absence on November 20, the production ensures that the show will proceed as planned with the existing ensemble. Hatcher reassured her audience that they will experience a fantastic evening featuring her brilliant castmates and an incredible understudy who is prepared to step into the spotlight.

Advertisement

She urged ticket holders to view this cancellation not as a show stoppage, but as a temporary scheduling adjustment. The rest of the cast remains fully engaged and enthusiastic about sharing the beloved story with the London audience every night throughout the extended run.

Hatcher's Career Trajectory and Musical Background

This role marks another significant chapter in Hatcher's extensive entertainment history, which includes previous experience in musical theater such as Cabaret and The Addams Family. Her career began in 1984 as a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader before transitioning into television, where she achieved fame as Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Susan Meyer in Desperate Housewives.