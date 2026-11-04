Teri Hatcher Debuts as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Teri Hatcher makes her West End debut as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada musical. Celebrities including Christine McGuinness attend the gala performance marking this major cast change.

A-list actress Teri Hatcher has officially taken the stage in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical, marking a significant shift in the show's leading cast. The gala performance celebrated her debut in the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, drawing a star-studded audience of celebrities eager to witness the transition. Among the notable attendees was model and television personality Christine McGuinness, who arrived looking striking in a latex ensemble that echoed the high-fashion aesthetic of the musical's setting.

Hatcher Assumes Leading Role From Predecessor

Teri Hatcher has officially stepped into the shoes of Miranda Priestly, taking over the lead role from Vanessa Williams, who previously held the position from 2024 to 2026. Hatcher is scheduled to play the formidable fashion editor for a limited run that extends through February 6, 2027, bringing a new dynamic to the beloved stage adaptation. This casting change has generated considerable buzz within the theatrical community, as Miranda Priestly is widely considered one of the most demanding and recognizable characters in modern pop culture.

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The transition of such a high-profile role has prompted immediate reactions from the new star regarding the immense pressure and excitement of the part. Upon the announcement of her casting, Hatcher expressed her enthusiasm for joining the West End production, describing the character as a formidable woman unlike any she had encountered before in her career. She emphasized that while she has played powerful female figures previously, Miranda stands apart in terms of commanding presence and narrative weight.

Star's Statement on Character Complexity

In a formal statement shared with the press, Teri Hatcher detailed her deep appreciation for the complexity of Miranda Priestly, noting the character's unique blend of intelligence and humor. She described Miranda as having a 'glorious way' of asserting dominance while simultaneously delivering lines that are both unforgettable and entertaining for the audience. Hatcher highlighted that the character's confidence is contagious, a trait that she finds particularly appealing for an actor looking to immerse themselves in a role.

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She further elaborated on her excitement to embrace the sharp wit and fierce ambition that define Miranda Priestly, stating that she looks forward to sharing the story with a new audience every night. Hatcher pointed out that the dialogue is unforgettable and that the role offers a rare opportunity to play a character who is both funny and intimidating. Her comments underscore her commitment to delivering a performance that honors the character's iconic status while bringing her own interpretation to the stage.

Celebrity Guests and Fashion Highlights

The gala night served as a runway for some of the UK's most fashionable celebrities, with attendees donning outfits inspired by the high-fashion world of the musical. Megan McKenna channeled the power dressing associated with Miranda, arriving in a sharp grey suit complemented by matching leather gloves that echoed the character's signature style. Her look was widely noted for capturing the authoritative essence of the Runway editor, blending professional tailoring with edgy accessories.

Other notable guests included Lorraine Kelly, who wore a chic black leather dress, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova, who opted for a black thigh-split dress. Former Love Island star Belle Hassan made a bold statement in a sheer red corset, while Jess Wright and Gabby Allen also drew attention with their daring lace and form-fitting ensembles. Billie Shepherd and Sam Faiers attended together, with Sam accessorizing her all-black outfit with a distinctive leopard print hat, adding a playful touch to the formal affair.

Hatcher's Theatrical and Screen Legacy

Teri Hatcher brings a wealth of experience to the stage, having previously starred in the national tour of Cabaret and played Morticia Addams in a Los Angeles production of The Addams Family. Her career in musical theatre is well-established, providing a strong foundation for her portrayal of the demanding Miranda Priestly. This theatrical background complements her extensive screen career, which has spanned several decades and genres.

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Hatcher first gained public attention in 1984 as a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader before transitioning into small television roles. She became widely known for her appearance on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld in 1993, followed by her debut as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, a role she held from 1993 to 1997. Her performance in the latter series earned her a SAG Award and solidified her status as a television star.

Her career reached new heights when she headlined ABC's soap opera Desperate Housewives as Susan Meyer for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. The success of this role not only earned her critical acclaim but also inspired the creation of the popular reality TV franchise The Real Housewives. This extensive body of work demonstrates her versatility as an actress, making her a compelling choice for the challenging role of Miranda Priestly.

Audience Reception and Future Performances

During the gala performance, Teri Hatcher received a raucous reception from the audience during her curtain call, indicating strong early approval for her casting. The enthusiastic response suggests that the theatrical community and fans are embracing her interpretation of the character. With a limited run scheduled through February 6, 2027, there is significant anticipation for how she will evolve in the role over the coming months.

The successful debut marks a new chapter for The Devil Wears Prada The Musical, as it adapts to the arrival of its new lead. Fans of the musical will have the opportunity to see Hatcher's performance in subsequent shows, where her ability to blend wit, authority, and style will be tested night after night. The production continues to draw star power and media attention, ensuring its place as a major cultural event in the West End theater scene.