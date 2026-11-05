Teresa Mosqueda Leads Nick Duda in King County Council District Eight

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda holds a lead over newcomer Nick Duda in King County Council District Eight, following the cancellation of their final debate.

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda leads political newcomer Nick Duda in the latest returns for the King County Council District Eight seat, a contest marked by controversy over the cancellation of their only scheduled public debate. The race has drawn significant attention due to the timing of the debate cancellation, which occurred just weeks before the election and shortly before many voters were set to cast their ballots.

Mosqueda Duda Debate Cancellation Details

Nick Duda highlighted the abrupt nature of the schedule change, noting that the debate was canceled approximately three and a half hours before it was set to begin. Mosqueda cited unexpected communication issues as the reason for the last-minute withdrawal. Duda emphasized that the event had been scheduled for nearly two weeks and expressed concern that some constituents would vote before the candidates had an opportunity to meet or present their platforms to the electorate.

Also read 'The White Lotus' EP Nick Hall Strikes Producing Deal With Vice Studios

Mosqueda Record and Policy Priorities

Mosqueda, who previously served as the District Eight representative from 2024 to 2026 and held two terms as a Seattle City Councilmember, is calling West Seattle her home. She frames her re-election campaign around key priorities including public health and safety, investments in workforce development, and green housing. Her platform also emphasizes ensuring working families gain access to stable childcare, reliable transit, and living-wage jobs. Rooted in ideals to eradicate poverty and improve community health, she has served as chair on both the Health, Housing, and Human Services Committee and the regional Board of Health.

Duda Safety and Economic Platform

Nick Duda, originally from Detroit and describing himself as a Seattle moderate or non-ideological liberal, is campaigning on goals to invest in public safety and treatment for those experiencing homelessness. He advocates for creating reliable transit systems that support entire neighborhoods. In direct contrast to Mosqueda's track record, Duda argued that during her nine years in office, open-air drug markets have grown exponentially in the district and trafficking has flourished on Aurora. He claimed hundreds of millions of dollars were spent without reversing the trend of businesses leaving the region.

Advertisement

Broader King County Election Results

Beyond the District Eight contest, other local races are showing early trends with significant implications for regional governance. Four Democratic-backed Supreme Court candidates are leading in early results in the Washington State Supreme Court race. Governor Bob Ferguson appointed Colleen Melody and Theo Angelis to the court, and both Ferguson and Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown endorsed Jaime Michelle Hawk. Debra L. Stephens is also backed by the Governor, according to reports from Washington Courts.

Assessor Race and Other Local Issues

Rob Foxcurran holds a commanding early lead over Dominique Scarimbolo in the race to become King County's first new assessor in more than a decade. In related municipal news, over two dozen Flock Safety licenses within the City of Renton expired on Monday and were not renewed after a year-long debate. The results continue to unfold across King County as officials analyze the impact of these shifting political dynamics on local policy and public safety infrastructure.