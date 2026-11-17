The Bravo star writes about the “rude” encounter — and the awkward run-in the pair had years later — in her new memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey,” out now.

out now, the Bravo star recalls a time when her PR team allegedly had her pose with the celebrity while in Los Angeles for an appearance with Mario Lopez.

After they took a photo together, Giudice claims the female actress — whose name she did not reveal — asked her reps, “Why are you making me take a picture with that woman? ”In her new memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice recalls a “rude” interaction she once had with “a well-known actress.

Also read Teresa Giudice watched 'RHONJ' for the first time to write her new memoir: 'It was eye-opening'

”Giudice claims the unidentified actress complained about having to take a picture with the “RHONJ” star when they were in LA for an appearance with Mario Lopez. Giudice, 54, went on to recall the actress having a “surprising” tone when she made the alleged comment.

“Look, I get if she didn’t know who I was, but to me, that’s just so rude,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star writes. Giudice adds that a few years later, she and her husband, Louie “Luis” Ruelas, were having dinner in LA when a girl walked in and asked the reality star for a picture.

Advertisement

“We made brief eye contact — there was definitely no need to say hi — as she was shown to her table,” Giudice writes. Giudice claims the actress was “so rude” to her. The Bravo star writes that she ran into the actress years later at a restaurant in LA, where they “made brief eye contact” but didn’t say “hi.

”“I hope she enjoyed feigning interest as her friend showed her the pictures we’d taken just moments before,” Giudice says.

“There are a lot of people in this business who can’t stand to stop and pose for a photo or sign something for a fan. Like, really? ” she writes.

“You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are? ”Giudice blasted the rude celebrity in her book, writing, “You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are? ”Later in her book, Giudice, who has been on television since 2009, says fans are her “real boss.

” “I’ll admit that sometimes people take things too far and get a little too obsessed or invasive,” she acknowledges.

“Everyone has to have some sort of boundary, and there’s a level of human decency that should apply to your interactions with any person, no matter how famous. ” Giudice adds, “But for the most part, my fans really are the loveliest people. I’ve met fans all over the world, and it is always the best part of my job.

Advertisement

”Giudice also revisits “the biggest triumphs, heartbreaks, feuds and controversies of her life with newfound perspective” in “The Queen of New Jersey,” according to an official description for the memoir. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! In her new memoir,"The Queen of New Jersey," Teresa Giudice recalls a"rude" interaction she once had with"a well-known actress.

"Giudice claims the unidentified actress complained about having to take a picture with the"RHONJ" star when they were in LA for an appearance with Mario Lopez. Giudice claims the actress was"so rude" to her. The Bravo star writes that she ran into the actress years later at a restaurant in LA, where they"made brief eye contact" but didn't say"hi.

"Giudice blasted the rude celebrity in her book, writing,"You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are? "