Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice identifies Sofia Vergara in her memoir 'The Queen of New Jersey' following a reported backstage altercation years ago.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has officially identified the celebrity she described as rude in her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey. The book, which was published on November 17, features a detailed account of a negative interaction Giudice had with fellow television personality Sofia Vergara. A source confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the actress in question is indeed Vergara, who is also 54 years old.

The Backstage Incident With Mario Lopez

Giudice wrote in her book that her public relations team instructed her to pose for a photograph with a well-known TV actress during a segment with Mario Lopez. According to Giudice, she overheard the other celebrity ask her own team, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?' after the photo was taken. Giudice described the tone of the voice as surprising and stated that while she understood if the actress did not know who she was, the behavior was simply rude.

Also read Identity of A-list celebrity Teresa Giudice claimed was ‘rude’ to her seemingly revealed

A Satisfying Twist At A Restaurant

The memoir recounts an unexpected encounter that occurred years after the initial incident. Giudice described having dinner at a restaurant with her husband, Louie Ruelas, when a fan approached them for a photo. After taking the picture and chatting briefly, the fan left to be seated at her own table. To Giudice's surprise, the same actress from the Mario Lopez show arrived and joined the fan at the separate table. Giudice noted she hoped the actress enjoyed feigning interest as her friend showed her the pictures taken just moments before.

Podcast Comments And Public Dislike

This is not the first time Giudice has expressed her negative feelings toward Vergara. In a 2023 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice referred to the Modern Family star as the rudest woman she had ever met. She explained at that time that she is not a fan of the actress following their interaction in 2017. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Vergara and Giudice for comment regarding the book but has yet to receive a response.

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Giudice On Staying Grounded In Fame

Giudice used the incident to emphasize the importance of remembering one's origins before achieving fame and fortune. She stated that she always has respect for celebrities who do not forget who made them successful. She criticized many individuals in the entertainment industry who cannot spare a moment to pose for photos or sign autographs for the fans whose attention helped build their careers.

Future Projects And Advice On Silence

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Giudice discussed her upcoming schedule, including spending the holidays with Ruelas' family and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Gorga stars alongside Giudice in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice also shared advice for her younger self regarding media coverage, stating that silence is golden and that one does not need to fight every battle in the public eye.