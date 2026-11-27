Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice names Sofia Vergara the subject of a rude backstage incident in her new memoir, releasing details of their 2017 clash and past podcast comments.

Teresa Giudice has officially identified Sofia Vergara as the subject of a notorious anecdote regarding celebrity rudeness in her recently published memoir, The Queen of New Jersey. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member detailed a specific negative interaction with the Modern Family actress during a television appearance, confirming long-standing rumors about the pair's strained relationship. Vergara, also 54, was named as the individual who allegedly expressed disdain for posing alongside Giudice during a segment with host Mario Lopez. This revelation comes after a source confirmed the identity to Entertainment Weekly, validating the claims made in the book which hit shelves on November 17.

The Backstage Incident at Mario Lopez Show

Giudice describes a specific event that occurred during a photo opportunity for a TV spot hosted by Mario Lopez. According to the book, her public relations team instructed her to pose for a photograph with a well-known TV actress who was also present for the segment. Immediately after the picture was taken, Giudice claims she overheard the unnamed actress speaking to her own public relations team.

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The overheard comment revealed a sharp dismissiveness toward Giudice. The actress reportedly asked, Why are you making me take a picture with that woman? Giudice noted that the tone of the voice was surprisingly arrogant and hurtful. She wrote that while she could understand if the celebrity did not recognize her, the overt rudeness was unacceptable behavior for someone in the public eye.

Restaurant Encounter and Poetic Justice

The memoir adds a layer of irony to the story with a subsequent encounter that occurred years after the initial backstage dispute. Giudice describes having dinner at a restaurant with her husband, Louie Ruelas, when a fan approached them to take a picture. Giudice embraced the interaction, chatting with the fan for a minute before the woman left to join her own table.

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At that exact moment, the same actress from the Mario Lopez show arrived at the restaurant and sat at a separate table nearby. Giudice wrote that the actress joined the fan, who showed her the photos taken just moments before. Giudice included a sarcastic remark in the book, hoping the actress enjoyed feigning interest while viewing the pictures. This detail serves to highlight the contrast between the fan's enthusiasm and the celebrity's earlier dismissiveness.

Podcast Comments and Public Disrespect

This memoir entry is not the first time Teresa Giudice has criticized Sofia Vergara publicly. The Real Housewives star previously expressed her dislike for the Modern Family icon during a 2023 episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches. On that show, Giudice referred to Vergara as the rudest woman she had ever met. She stated clearly that she was not a fan of the actress following their 2017 interaction.

Giudice emphasized the importance of humility and remembering one's origins before achieving fame and fortune. She argued that many celebrities in the business industry struggle to spare a moment for their fans. In her view, the very audience that supports celebrities is the foundation of their success, and showing disrespect to them is a significant character flaw.

Handling Public Scrutiny and Future Steps

Speaking with The Daily Mail after the release of her memoir, Giudice discussed her approach to handling media coverage and public scrutiny. She stated that she does not feel pressure to answer every headline or engage with every piece of negative press. Giudice advised her younger self, particularly regarding her reality television career, to recognize that walking away from unnecessary battles is often the better strategy.

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She summarized this philosophy by saying that silence is golden when dealing with extensive coverage of personal lives. Beyond the memoir and public feuds, Giudice expressed excitement about spending the holidays with Louie Ruelas' family and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Melissa Gorga stars alongside Giudice in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, signaling a focus on professional collaboration and family time moving forward.