Teresa Giudice details alleged slights from actresses in her memoir while revealing a 2025 reconciliation with Melissa Gorga and updates on their children.

Teresa Giudice has opened up about alleged dismissive behavior from unnamed A-list celebrities in her upcoming memoir, asserting that her status as a reality television star has not shielded her from perceived rudeness in Hollywood. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" shared specific anecdotes involving interactions with television actresses, emphasizing that these experiences have left a lasting impression on her regarding fame and respect.

Alleged Snubs By Unidentified Actresses

Giudice recounted an incident that occurred shortly after she gained widespread fame in 2009. She stated that her public relations team instructed her to pose for a photograph with a well-known television actress. Both women were in Los Angeles at the time for an appearance on a show hosted by Mario Lopez. After the photograph was taken, Giudice claimed she overheard the actress speaking to her own public relations staff, asking, "Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?" Giudice described the tone of voice as surprising and disrespectful, noting that while she understood if the actress did not know who she was, the behavior felt rude regardless.

Also read Teresa Giudice watched 'RHONJ' for the first time to write her new memoir: 'It was eye-opening'

Coachella Encounter With Taylor Swift

The reality star also provided context for her famous interaction with singer Taylor Swift at the Coachella festival. Giudice admitted that she initially did not want to ask for a photograph because she feared she might be bothering the pop star. However, her husband, Louis "Louie" Ruelas, encouraged her to approach Swift. When they finally met, Giudice noted that Swift took a photo with her and chatted for a brief moment before leaving to be seated at her own table. Giudice viewed this interaction positively, contrasting it with the earlier alleged slight.

Karma And The Mario Lopez Show Incident

Giudice believes she received karmic retribution years later during a dinner outing in Los Angeles with her husband. She revealed that the same actress who had allegedly refused to pose with her backstage at Mario Lopez's show walked into their restaurant ten minutes after Giudice and Ruelas were seated. The actress was shown to her own table, and Giudice observed the situation with satisfaction, noting that there had been no need for a greeting. Publicly available photographs from May 2011 show Giudice filming a segment with Lopez, leading fans to speculate that this may be the specific event where the alleged snub took place.

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Another Encounter With Sofia Vergara

In addition to the incident involving the unnamed actress, Giudice shared a separate story about crossing paths with actress Sofia Vergara at an event in 2017. During a recent episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast, Giudice explained that their public relations teams had spoken. She described making brief eye contact with Vergara as she was being shown to her table, noting that there was no greeting exchanged. Giudice later discovered that Vergara's dinner companion was a fan who had asked for a photograph moments earlier, a revelation that Giudice found amusing.

Reconciliation With Melissa Gorga

Beyond anecdotes about celebrity encounters, the memoir addresses the long-standing family feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The two stars are celebrating their reconciliation, which occurred in 2025, after years of conflict that impacted their children. Both women have stated that their children come first, and they are now back on speaking terms. The book promises to reflect on Giudice's two tumultuous decades in the public eye, covering her biggest triumphs, heartbreaks, feuds, and controversies with a newfound perspective.