Terence Stamp Leaves £1 Million Estate to Niece and Brother

The late British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in the Superman films, bequeathed his entire estate valued at over £1 million to his niece and brother following his death at age 87. The will, filed in 2018 and revealed recently, details the distribution of his assets. Stamp, an Oscar-nominated actor with a career spanning decades and notable roles in films such as 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' and 'Far From the Madding Crowd', was regarded as a working-class icon who overcame a difficult childhood in London's East End to achieve international fame. His personal life included a divorce and no children, and his legacy is celebrated for its artistic impact and the memorable characters he portrayed.

British actor Terence Stamp , famed for his legendary role as arch-villain General Zod in the Superman movies, has left more than £1million in his will to his niece and brother.

The Oscar-nominated star, who featured in films ranging from Pier Paolo Pasolini's 'Theorem' in 1968 and 'A Season in Hell' in 1971 to 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' in 1994, in which he played a transgender woman, died in August last year aged 87. Stamp divorced his only wife, Elizabeth O'Rourke, a pharmacist 35 years his junior, in 2008, and never had children.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the acting great left his entire estate, worth a gross value of £1,016,934, to his niece, Amelia Stoppard, and younger brother, John Stamp. Born in Stepney in London's East End in 1938, the son of a tugboat stoker, Stamp was known as a working class hero.

He endured the bombing of the city during the Second World War before leaving school to work initially in advertising, eventually winning a scholarship to go to drama school. Famous for his good looks and impeccable dress sense, he made his name in the 1960s when he formed one of Britain's most glamorous couples with Julie Christie, with whom he starred in 'Far From the Madding Crowd' in 1967.

Stamp's family said of his passing at the time: 'He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time.

' His will, written on November 20, 2018, was revealed on Tuesday and stated: 'Terence Henry Stamp of Bromley, died on August 17, 2025. The Last Will and Testament of Terence Henry Stamp was proved and registered before the High Court of Justice. The Administration of Terence Henry Stamp's estate is granted by this court to the following Executors - Amelia Anne Louise Stoppard of Bromley and John Drew Stamp of London.

The application has stated that the gross value of the estate in the United Kingdom amounts to £1,016,934. And the net value amounts to £1,015,564.

' Stamp - who is also remembered for his role in 1999 movie The Limey - dated the model Jean Shrimpton and was chosen as a muse by photographer David Bailey. After failing to land the role of James Bond to succeed Sean Connery, he appeared in Italian films and worked with Federico Fellini in the late 1960s.

Stamp dropped out of the limelight and studied yoga in India before landing his most high-profile role - as General Zod, the megalomaniacal leader of the Kryptonians, in 'Superman' in 1978 and its sequel in 1980. He went on to appear in a string of other films, including 'Valkyrie' with Tom Cruise in 2008, 'The Adjustment Bureau' with Matt Damon in 2011 and movies directed by Tim Burton.

Stamp liked to recall how he was on the verge of becoming a tantric sex teacher at an ashram in India when, in 1977, he received a telegram from his London agent with news that he was being considered for the 'Superman' film.

'I was on the night flight the next day,' Stamp said in an interview with his publisher Watkins Books in 2015. After eight years largely out of work, getting the role of the arch-villain General Zod in 'Superman' and 'Superman II' turned the full glare of Hollywood's limelight on the Londoner.

Buoyed by his new role, Stamp said he would respond to curious looks from passers-by with a command of: 'Kneel before Zod, you b*****ds,' which usually went down a storm. Speaking about his early years, Stamp previously said: 'The great blessing of my life is that I had the really hard bit at the beginning because we were really poor.

' He left school to work initially as a messenger boy for an advertising firm and quickly moved up the ranks before he won a scholarship to go to drama school. Until then he had kept his acting ambitions secret from his family for fear of disapproval





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Superman Villain Actor Terence Stamp Leaves £1 Million Estate to Niece and BrotherTerence Stamp, renowned for playing General Zod in the Superman films, has bequeathed his entire estate valued at over £1 million to his niece Amelia Stoppard and his brother John Stamp. The Oscar-nominated actor, who died at age 87, had a distinguished career spanning from 1960s British cinema to Hollywood blockbusters. His will, proven in court, details the transfer of his assets to close family members, reflecting his private nature and enduring family bonds.

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