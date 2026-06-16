Teoscar Hernández nears Dodgers return; Tyler Glasnow still ‘not doing anything’

Teoscar Hernández is quickly making progress in his recovery from an injury. Tyler Glasnow, not so much. First, the good news for the Dodgers: Less than three weeks removed from a hamstring strain …

Tyler Glasnow , not so much. First, the good news for the Dodgers: Less than three weeks removed from a hamstring strain that was expected to keep him out roughly a month, Hernández is nearing a return to action.

On Monday, he went through pregame activities on the field, including rounds of batting practice. And according to manager Dave Roberts, he could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, as long as he keeps progressing well.

“The strength is there, this foot speed, he’s running 20 mph, whatever it is. So that’s been really good. He’s recovering well,” Roberts said of Hernández, who is hitting .276 this year with a .785 OPS, and was just starting to heat up when he strained his hamstring running to first base on May 27.

“I think just making sure that his swing is back, so we can kind of pick up where we left off. That’s the thing we didn’t do last year,” Roberts added, referencing Hernández’s struggles after returning too quickly from a groin injury.

“He missed some time, and then we kind of just got him back in the lineup, and he just wasn’t right. So just to make sure he’s in a good spot physically, and then his swing is kind of reflective of that. ”Tyler Glasnow suffered back spasms during a start agains the Houston Astros.

When Glasnow originally got hurt, leaving a start in Houston in early May after just one inning with back spasms, the All-Star pitcher hoped to avoid the injured list and potentially make his next scheduled start. However, more than a month later, Glasnow is still “not doing anything,” Roberts said Monday, and still has “not really any progress” as he continues to deal with back discomfort. The Dodgers are hoping Glasnow can begin ramping up in the coming days.

Their rotation has also managed without him and Blake Snell –– who has started playing catch again after having surgery last month to remove loose bodies from his elbow –– thanks to contributions from Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki and the newly acquired Eric Lauer. Still, for Glasnow, this injury marks the latest frustrating episode in an 11-year career that has been marred by repeated physical ailments, which have limited him to just three seasons of at least 100 innings.

In other injury news Monday, Roberts confirmed that Tommy Edman is scheduled to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, after missing the start of the season recovering from ankle surgery this winter.





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