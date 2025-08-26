Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Tissue Regeneration, Regenerative Medicine, and Stem Cell Biology at UT Southwestern

The Children's Research Institute (CRI) at UT Southwestern Medical Center seeks a highly motivated and accomplished researcher to join their tenure-track faculty. The position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research in tissue regeneration, regenerative medicine, and stem cell biology.

The Children’s Research Institute (CRI) at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position focused on tissue regeneration , regenerative medicine , and stem cell biology . Exceptional candidates at all ranks will be considered. Applicants must hold a Ph.D., M.D.

or equivalent degrees and demonstrate the ability to lead an independently funded research program exploring any facet of tissue regeneration, regardless of whether it pertains to pediatric or adult conditions.Successful candidates will join the CRI’s Tissue and Regeneration Program (TRP), led by Dr. Hao Zhu. UT Southwestern Medical Center boasts a distinguished history of excellence in disease-related basic science research. CRI actively recruits outstanding individuals dedicated to unraveling fundamental biological and disease mechanisms. CRI offers a dynamic and highly collaborative scientific environment. Major research areas within CRI encompass stem cell biology, cancer biology, and metabolism. To apply, interested individuals should submit their curriculum vitae (CV), a three-page summary outlining past accomplishments and research plans, and three confidential letters of support. The application deadline, including letters of support, is October 15, 2025. UT Southwestern Medical Center is deeply committed to fostering an educational and working environment that promotes equal opportunity for all members of its university community. As an equal opportunity employer, UT Southwestern prohibits unlawful discrimination, including discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, genetic information, citizenship status, or veteran status. This position carries security-sensitive designation and is subject to Texas Education Code 51.215, which allows UT Southwestern to conduct criminal history record checks.Appointment rank will be commensurate with academic achievements and experience. UT Southwestern may consider applicants seeking less than full-time schedules





