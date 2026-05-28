Tenth Death as Heatwave Continues to devastate Kent with Water Crises and Tragedies

A teenage boy became the tenth person to die in open water during the UK's recent heatwave, highlighting the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas. The incident occurred in Swanscombe, Kent, as emergency services recovered his body after he entered a pond. This follows nine other drowning deaths during the Bank Holiday heatwave. Simultaneously, thousands of Kent residents face severe water supply disruptions due to unprecedented demand, prompting the establishment of a Kent Water Resilience Partnership to address systemic issues.

A teenage boy has become the tenth person to die in open water during this month's extreme heatwave, underscoring the perilous combination of soaring temperatures and impulsive swimming in unsupervised natural water bodies.

Emergency services responded urgently to a pond off Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe, Kent, yesterday afternoon after reports that a young boxer had entered the water near Northfleet around 2:15 PM. After a comprehensive search operation, Kent Police confirmed the recovery of a teenage boy's body early Thursday. His death is not considered suspicious and a coroner's report will be prepared.

This tragedy brings the total drowning count to at least ten during the Bank Holiday heatwave, which saw temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius in parts of the country. Previous victims include seven teenagers, a grandfather in his sixties, and a woman in her seventies; two additional teenagers were also pulled from the water yesterday, illustrating a disturbing pattern of water-related fatalities during the record-breaking warm spell.

The heatwave may have directly contributed to this tenth fatality, as the young boxer was reported missing shortly after entering the water. Concurrently, the extreme weather has placed unprecedented strain on water infrastructure across Kent. Thousands of residents have been instructed to use water for essential purposes only due to supply issues caused by record demand. In Whitstable, 8,000 customers were completely without water, queueing for bottled water outside a Sainsbury's.

South East Water's incident manager, Steve Benton, indicated that supply in Whitstable was expected to return later Thursday but may remain intermittent over the weekend. Approximately 7,000 customers currently face low pressure or intermittent supply in areas including Tankerton, Ashford, Ulcombe, Cranbrook, Coxheath, and Headcorn. Another 7,000 are at risk of supply loss today.

The utility company pumped 628 million litres on Wednesday and treated and pumped over 100 million litres more than May's daily average over the weekend, yet this was insufficient to meet demand. Matthew Dean, head of operations control, stated that around 18,000 customers are affected and some will continue to experience intermittent supply until reservoir levels are fully restored, urging customers to store water for essential use when available and to limit consumption to drinking, washing, and cooking.

In response to the ongoing crisis and public frustration, Kent County Council announced the formation of a new Kent Water Resilience Partnership. Chaired by council leader Linden Kemkaran, the partnership will include water companies, local authorities, regulators, and other stakeholders to provide strategic oversight, planning, and public accountability regarding water resilience. Kemkaran acknowledged that residents are "fed up with being left without water or having their supply disrupted, sometimes for days at a time, and not getting clear answers.

" She emphasized that while the council lacks direct power over water companies, it has a responsibility to advocate for Kent, addressing the fragmented current system where no single body oversees the entire water network. This move follows demands from the Green group on the council to declare a "Kent Water Supply Emergency," reflecting growing concerns about the adequacy and reliability of water infrastructure amidst climate change-driven extreme weather events





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