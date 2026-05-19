Tentative deal reached after three-day strike on nation's largest commuter rail system

Lengthy negotiations ended with a tentative agreement between the unions and Long Island Rail Road. Governor Kathy Hochul announced raises for workers without fare or tax increases, and the deal still needs to be ratified by rank-and-file members of the five unions that went on strike. The trains resumed operation, with phased restarts and essential workers' buses.

A three-day strike on the nation's largest commuter rail system ended after marathon negotiations concluded Monday with the unions and Long Island Rail Road reaching a tentative deal.

Long Island Rail Road trains were parked at Jamaica Station in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul announced raises for workers without fare or tax increases. The deal still needs to be ratified by the rank-and-file members of the five unions that went on strike. If rejected, the strike could resume.

For now, 3,500 workers are set to return to work on Tuesday. While service will not resume in time for the morning rush hour, phased service is due to resume at noon, Hochul said. The deal allows Long Island fans to take the train to and from Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The strike began early Saturday after 11th-hour talks failed between the unions and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the railway. Both sides met again on Sunday and negotiated, with a brief break overnight, until they reached an agreement. Long Island Rail Road workers live in one of the nation's most expensive regions. MTA management insisted it could not meet union demands without raising fares as much as 8% or increasing taxpayer support for the railroad.

The unions had been seeking their first raise since 2022. The past few years saw some of the highest cost-of-living increases in decades





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