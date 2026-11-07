Tentative agreement reached to end Chicago parking strike

A major hurdle for Chicago drivers appears to be out of the way after a tentative agreement was reached to end the ongoing parking strike.

Without an agreement, the strike could have created issues for Bears fans heading to Sunday’s game. However, Soldier Field management had maintained that parking would continue as normal.

A major hurdle for Chicago drivers appears to be out of the way after a tentative agreement was reached to end the ongoing parking strike. The timing is significant, with the Bears set to host the Buccaneers in two days for Sunday Night Football. The union had warned that without a deal,NBC Chicago's Christian Farr said he initially received text from Teamers Local 727 that said “we are close to a deal stay tuned.

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" The union later announced that a tentative agreement had been reached. The union and the Chicago Parking Association - which represents the company that handles parking at Soldier Field - went back to the bargaining table on Friday. Without an agreement, the strike could have created issues for Bears fans heading to Sunday’s game.

However, Soldier Field management had maintained that parking would continue as normal. At around 5 p.m., Teamsters Local 727, the union that represents those parking attendants issued a statement claiming victory for its members, saying in part: “The terms of this new agreement protects bargaining unit work against emerging technologies, increases PTO, provides a new retiree benefit, and will provide the largest benefit and wage increases ever achieved by the Union in the parking industry.

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" Some of the more than 1,200 parking attendants hit the picket line on Tuesday - at the Hyatt Regency on Wacker Drive, O'Hare Airport and Navy Pier. Workers had declared unfair labor practices against the owners of more than 250 downtown parking garages and lots - which included parking at Soldier Field. The union was banking on the possibility that all 15 game day lots would be closed Sunday, if a deal was not reached on Friday.

Metropolis - which handles parking at Soldier Field - issued a statement through Soldier Field management - before the deal was reached - saying, in part “that full-time staff will be working this Sunday's Bears game, and parking operations will proceed as normal with little-to-no impact to fans….. We are monitoring the situation closely and have contingency plans in place to ensure a smooth game day experience for all attendees. ”