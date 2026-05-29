Tensions Simmer Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Over Their Children

The news text discusses the ongoing tensions between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the parents of their six children, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The text mentions that Pitt never called to congratulate his eldest daughter, Zahara, on her college graduation, and that Jolie has been accused of alienating their children from their father.

As Zahara Jolie reaches what should be one of the happiest milestones of her life, tensions between her famous parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly continue to simmer behind closed doors.

Shortly after the 21-year-old walked across the stage at her Spelman College graduation, reports began to surface that her dad never called to congratulate her. A source close to Angelina claimed that nothing prevented Brad Pitt from showing up for her or ever visiting her, but the day was about all she accomplished, not whether he was willing to attend.

In response to the backlash, a source told the Daily Mail that the ongoing public criticism surrounding Pitt's relationship with his children has become increasingly frustrating to the actor. Multiple sources have spoken to the Daily Mail exclusively in defense of Pitt, insisting that he is not the absent father he has been portrayed as, and he wants a relationship with his six kids.

Angelina Jolie attends an early screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind with her six children in 2019. Now, sources have alleged to the Daily Mail that she repeatedly attempts to 'alienate' her children from their father. The family divide was again brought to the forefront when Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died last year at the age of 84.

Sources revealed at the time that Jane had been heartbreakingly cut off from Pitt's kids for about nine years, and they did not get a chance to speak before her death. The most gut-wrenching part is that Angelina kept the kids away from his parents, from their own grandparents. The question Brad has – that we all have – is: Angelina, where is your heart? Are you going to remain bitter for the rest of your life?

It's one thing if she wants no contact, but what about the kids? Sources close to Jolie have hit back in the past, with one claiming 'Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them.

' Pitt's nieces and his late mother pose together for her 80th birthday. A source told the Daily Mail that they, along with the rest of Pitt's family, had tried to keep a relationship with the Jolie-Pitt children, but that it has since been lost. Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died last year at the age of 84.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 50, were married from 2014 to 2019, but their relationship came to a tumultuous end years before their divorce was finalized. The couple called it quits following a volatile incident on a private flight in 2016 and years of alleged abuse. Pitt has denied all of the allegations of physical abuse, and he was not charged in an FBI probe over the plane incident.

But our first source said that the Fight Club star has taken accountability for the role he played in any discourse.

'His behavior wasn't criminal, but he took responsibility for his actions. ' The second source added that 'Brad has come to understand that there is little more he can do beyond continuing to be present and available if his children ever decide they want him back in their lives.

Meanwhile, a third insider has suggested that Jolie is able to control the narrative because she shares an extremely close bond with her kids, who are her 'best friends.

' 'They are her entire world and she has convinced them Brad isn't a good person. They're now old enough to make their own decisions, but when you've been taught one thing for so long, it's hard to suddenly unlearn things





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Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Tensions Children College Graduation Relationship Alienation Allegations Divorce Incident Abuse Responsibility Family Control Decisions Teaching Unlearning

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