Tensions flare outside Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey one day after curfew is lifted

Protesters and Newark police clashed Wednesday night outside Delaney Hall, just one day after a 9 p.m. curfew was lifted outside the ICE detention center in Newark.

Demonstrators on Wednesday got physical while trying to block vehicles, chanting"shame on you," and showing up in helmets and gas masks. Overnight video showed them banging on the hood of a car and using bicycles to obstruct traffic.enforcement operations, repeatedly warned protestors not to damage property and moved in to clear the road.

The confrontation turned physical, ending with officers taking two people into custody. Family members of detainees are urging protesters to keep it peaceful, saying the violence is hurting their loved ones' cause.of Plainfield, who is due to deliver via C-section Thursday. She is pleading for President Trump to release her husband, a Guatemalan immigrant. She said he has lived and paid taxes in the U.S. for nearly two decades and has had his case stalled for the last six years.

"I want to tell him please, check his case. There are not criminals, my husband, the rest of the people inside are not criminals. They are hardworking people.

" The Department of Homeland Security stated her husband will"receive full due process and remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings. The Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law.

" said her office submitted another formal request to visit Delaney Hall. She said she continues to hear stories about deplorable conditions detainees are experiencing.

"People who don't speak or read English being told to sign removal orders and suggesting that that'll let them out when they have no idea what they're signing. And then the people who are trying to translate it for them, facing retribution and punitive actions," she said.

"We're hearing of people who are incredibly sick. " The governor once again called on the facility to allow the state health department inside to conduct a full inspection. DHS has been accusing democratic leaders of spreading false information about the facility. A spokesperson said detainees receive full due process, food, and medical care. Twin Cities residents officially honored with Profile in Courage Award





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Newark

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newark officials threaten more legal action if they don’t get access to Delaney HallAs clashes between law enforcement and protesters have brought nationwide attention to the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, the city threatened Tuesday to expand its lawsuit against the private company that operates the detention center unless city officials are allowed to inspect it.

Read more »

Newark may sue to close Delaney Hall ICE facility, according to Mayor Ras BarakaNewark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Tuesday morning that the city may file a lawsuit that seeks to close the ICE facility over reports of alleged health concerns.

Read more »

Newark mayor lifts curfew around Delaney Hall, where days-long anti-ICE protests turned violent“After last night’s protest without a single arrest, we are lifting this curfew to allow full expression of the American right to free speech and to peacefully assemble,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sa…

Read more »

Gov. Mikie Sherrill accuses ICE of denying her access to Newark detention facility Delaney HallNew Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill accuses ICE of denying her access to Delaney Hall detention facility amid allegations of unsafe conditions inside.

Read more »