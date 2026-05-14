Tensions Flare Between US and China Delegations in Beijing

The US and Chinese delegations in Beijing had disagreements amid language barriers as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping looked to smooth over the rocky US-China relationship. Tensions flared several times on Thursday as Trump and his team attended events hosted by the Chinese delegation.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months ofThe US and Chinese delegations in Beijing have had some disagreements amid language barriers as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping look to smooth over the rocky US-China relationship.

Tensions flared several times on Thursday as Trump and his team attended events hosted by the Chinese delegation. After Trump's welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and a subsequent bilateral meeting behind closed doors, Chinese officials and US officials briefly clashed on a few occasions over security and protocol.

As the US press cadre entered the Temple of Heaven complex after the bilateral meetings on Thursday afternoon, they were delayed by roughly a half hour as US and Chinese officials argued over whether a Secret Service agent accompanying the media was allowed to enter the temple compound with his firearm.

'What is it going to take to get us out of here,' one US official tells her Chinese counterparts, according to video of the incident from Reuters. 'If you were arriving with Xi, and we told you, you couldn't leave with him, that's the issue,' another US official says. Chinese officials can be heard discussing the request.

'Were in the motorcade with the President, do you not understand that? ' a member of the press says. Donald Trump arrives alongside Secret Service agents during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China. Tensions flared several times on Thursday as Trump and his team attended events hosted by the Chinese delegation.

Trump and China's President Xi Jinping walk with Lara Trump during their visit to the Temple of Heaven on May 14. Chinese officials argued over whether a Secret Service agent accompanying the media was allowed to enter the temple compound with his firearm. China's President Xi Jinping looks at President Donald Trump as they attend a state banquet.

The Beijing officials could then be heard continuing to discuss among themselves as the US delegation stressed to them that they are meant to stick with Trump as he travels. Several US officials can be heard in the the video explaining to the Chinese officials that they are part of Trump's motorcade and must depart with the President. Tensions and voices raised even further as US officials and press repeatedly told the Chinese that they 'need to go.

' A compromise was eventually struck, and the US delegation was able to scurry to the motorcade to rejoin the President's transport. It was the second time in one day that a tense interaction broke out between the two delegations. In another incident before the bilateral meeting, a US official told a crowd of Chinese media that they needed to allow the White House press corps into the event for a spray before the closed-door session began.

A compromise was eventually struck, and the US delegation was able to scurry to the motorcade to rejoin the President's transport. Onlookers wait behind a barricade as a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump drives by. The motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Four Seasons Hotel on the way to the Great Hall of the People on May 14. Similarly, that abrasive interaction resulted in yelling and discontent.

In 2018, on another Trump trip to Beijing, there was a skirmish over the 'nuclear football,' a briefcase with US nuclear launch codes and capabilities, when a Chinese official denied the military aide holding the bag into an event. Per protocol, the military aide is to stay close to the President at all times, and John Kelly, Trump's then Chief of Staff, told the aide to speed ahead.

The incident was over in a flash, according to reports at the time. The US Secret Service prepared a behemoth effort to protect Trump on his state visit in Beijing following multiple assassination attempts on the President's life. A senior airman chains presidential vehicles on a C-17 aircraft before a Trump trip in 2019. President Donald Trump exiting The Beast before boarding Air Force One.

As President Donald Trump readies for a high-profile state visit to China, his fleet of presidential vehicles, including 'The Beast' will travel with him. The agency has been haunted by close calls since Trump's election campaign - and just last month faced further scrutiny when a gunman shot an agent while targeting the president at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. Security is complicated by the ongoing war with Iran, which shares close ties to China.

Agents flew in a $1.5 million, 20,000-pound armored Cadillac loaded with eight-inch thick armor, tear gas cannons, night vision, a sealed oxygen supply, and Donald Trump's blood type on ice. And that's was just to transport him from the airport





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-China Relations Language Barriers Security And Protocol Motorcade The Beast Beast The Great Hall Of The People Temple Of Heaven Four Seasons Hotel Motorcade Carrying President Donald Trump Motorcade Of U.S. President Donald Trump The Beast Beast The Great Hall Of The People Temple Of Heaven Four Seasons Hotel Motorcade Carrying President Donald Trump Motorcade Of U.S. President Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump departs for Beijing for summit with Chinese leader Xi JinpingPresident Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are meeting in Beijing to discuss a path forward for the U.S.-Iran war, as the summit marks a pivotal moment in international diplomacy between the two countries.

Read more »

Rubio, with new Chinese name, heads to Beijing with Trump despite sanctionsTop American diplomat Marco Rubio is under Chinese sanctions, but Beijing has changed the transliteration of his name to get around the travel ban and allow his first visit to China.

Read more »

Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Chinese leader Xi JinpingPresident Donald Trump arrived in Beijing Wednesday for a highly anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. Trump and Xi are meeting in a two-day summit on May 14 and 15.

Read more »

China’s Xi Jinping warns of world being at ‘crossroads’ and talks of overcoming ‘Thucydides Trap’Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump began their summit in Beijing, China, on Thursday.

Read more »