Tensions Flare at Airports as Flotilla Activists Arrive, Police Arrests and Scuffles

Tensions flared at Vienna Airport and Bilbao Airport on Sunday night as flotilla activists arrived, leading to arrests and arrests of police officers. Activists chanted 'from the river to the sea' and blocked the exit for other passengers, leading to scuffles and arrests.

Tensions flared at Vienna Airport on Sunday night following the arrival of flotilla activists , after one supporter was arrested and dragged away by police. The situation escalated when the group became loud and obstructive, leading to arrests and arrests of police officers.

One activist, Julian Schutter, was arrested and had to be restrained on the ground by officers as he continued to chant 'free Palestine.

' The Austrian police force defended their actions, claiming they used 'proportionate force. ' In a separate incident, Basque police officers detained a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla upon their arrival at Bilbao airport, where scenes descended into chaos as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall. Activists appeared to have blocked the exit for other passengers and police tried to move them, leading to scuffles and arrests.

The Israeli Embassy in Spain mockingly demanded an 'explanation' from the Spanish government over the events at Bilbao airport. Amnesty International condemned the 'excessive use of force' by Basque police officers and called for 'effective accountability.

' Around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists





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Flotilla Activists Arrests Scuffles Police Force Austria Spain Basque Police Israel Ben Gvir X Protesters Bilbao Airport Vienna Airport

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