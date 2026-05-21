Tensions Flare as Nigel Farage and Andy Burnham Encounter in Makerfield By-Election

The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made his first appearance on the Makerfield campaign trail, accompanied by his candidate Robert Kenyon. The encounter between the Daily Mail and Andy Burnham, the self-styled King Of The North, took place after a tour at a lake where the Reform leader and his candidate enjoyed fishing. Tensions flared as the two politicians encountered each other in a local cafe, with Andy Burnham appearing furious and launching personal attacks on journalists for doing their jobs.

Nigel Farage made his first appearance on the Makerfield campaign trail yesterday, accompanied by his candidate Robert Kenyon , who plans to thwart Andy Burnham 's bid for Westminster and scupper his hopes of becoming Labour leader.

The encounter between the Daily Mail and Andy Burnham, the self-styled King Of The North, took place after a tour at a lake where the Reform leader and his candidate enjoyed fishing. Nigel Farage joked about the pressure of the by-election, stating that if Andy Burnham wins, he will become the next Prime Minister, while if they win, they are odds-on to win the next general election.

The latest polls show the race starting on an absolute knife-edge, with tensions in the campaign. The Reform candidate, Rob Kenyon, was called to drop everything and brace himself for a gruelling five-week campaign against Labour's most popular politician





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Reform UK Robert Kenyon Andy Burnham's Encounter With The Daily Mail Tensions In The Campaign Latest Polls Knife-Edge Race Reform Candidate Rob Kenyon Andy Burnham's Response To The Daily Mail's Pr Personal Attacks On Journalists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham blames Thatcher for Britain's problems in bid for Manchester mayoraltyNotable quotes: 'You've clearly got no idea how much people here are struggling'; 'It's about ensuring the fundamentals of an economy - energy, transport, water and even housing - can stop being a drag on people's pay packets and the cost of business.'

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Andy Burnham voices support for transgender rights, faces backlash on single-sex spaces proposalLabour leadership hopeful Andy Burnham has faced criticism for suggesting biological males who identify as female should be allowed in women's toilets, angering campaigners and Tory equalities spokesperson.

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »