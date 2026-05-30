Tensions continue at Delaney Hall as pro-immigrant and pro-Trump demonstrators duel each other near detention facility

The morning after New Jersey state police cleared out demonstrations from Delaney Hall with smoke bombs and horses, riot police were back on the scene

The morning after state police cleared out demonstrations from Delaney Hall with smoke bombs and horses, riot police were back on the scene Saturday morning separating dueling protesters.beat, pepper-spray, and assault immigrant rights activists and reporters as they attempted to block DHS vehicles from leaving the facility, state police used military tactics to disperse the crowd on Friday night.

However, Saturday morning a large group had already returned, but they were not alone. A smaller cluster celebrating ICE stood in support of the federal agency. They wrapped flags around a newly built fence aimed at stopping protesters from surrounding the Feds and held signs. Undeterred, a large group of demonstrators had already returned, but they were not alone.

A smaller cluster of pro-Trump counterdemonstrators celebrating ICE stood in support of the federal agency. They wrapped flags around a newly built fence aimed at stopping protesters from surrounding the federal agents and held signs. When asked why they had come to show support for the agency despite allegations of misconduct against detainees and prosecutors alike, the answer was an easy one: Trump.

Meanwhile, ICE and HSI agents retreated further back into the facility while local law enforcement had control of the situation. John Raftery, donning a MAGA hat, said he believed that ICE, President Trump, and America are one in the same.

“I think they’re one thing. People have done everything they can in the last 12 years to destroy Donald Trump. Donald Trump is America. Donald Trump is America.

We have pride in ourselves. We have to defend ourselves. We have to be presidential,” Raftery said. The morning after state police cleared out demonstrations from Delaney Hall with smoke bombs and horses, riot police were back on the scene Saturday morning separating dueling protesters.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Julie Wischusen says she is a long-time protester against ICE and told amNewYork that she feels sad for those backing them.

“I feel so, so sad for their ignorance and their hate that’s in their hearts. I feel conflicted for these police officers that are standing here, black and brown people, women too. These police officers must be conflicted within. That’s what’s on my mind,” Wischusen said.

As the two sides confronted each other in heated arguments, police in riot gear arrived on the scene to separate the two sides while other members of law enforcement zip-tied barricades together to prevent them from getting to one another. As the two sides confronted each other in heated arguments, police in riot gear arrived on the scene to separate the two sides, while other members of law enforcement zip-tied barricades together to prevent them from getting to one another.

Meanwhile, ICE and HSI agents retreated farther into the facility, while local law enforcement maintained control of the situation. While tensions remain high, amNewYork did not observe any serious acts of violence or any arrests on Saturday morning. On Friday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherill announced the creation of a First Amendment buffer zone outside the complex, and that ICE agents would give way to New Jersey police to patrol the exterior of Delaney Hall.

Even after the changing of the guard, hostilites continued outside Delaney Hall on Friday night, with heavily armed New Jersey State Police using flash bangs, horses and teargas to quell the crowd. Photojournalist Bruce Cotler, the president of the New York Press Photographers Association, who was documenting the scene, was assaulted by a New Jersey trooper in riot gear and knocked over a barrier and out of his shoes. He said other agencies would have handled this whole situation better.

Meanwhile, ICE and HSI agents retreated further back into the facility while local law enforcement had control of the situation. Meanwhile, ICE and HSI agents retreated further back into the facility while local law enforcement had control of the situation. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer.

He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.duel each other near detention facilityCarson Benge comes through twice, Mets snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Redsart exhibitssay ICE targeted them during wild clash outside Delaney Hall





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