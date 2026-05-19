Tennis: The Plus Points and Downsides of a Game, Set and Match

Tennis offers a range of health benefits, from preventing heart disease and strokes to improving balance and social skills. It may even help you live longer. However, with rival racquet sports like padel gaining popularity, is traditional tennis still worth playing?

Wimbledon is rapidly approaching. Many of us, gripped by tennis fever, will soon be dusting off old racquets and getting back onto the court. Others, suitably inspired, might end up trying it for the first time.

And, no matter what level you are playing at, a few games can provide a raft of health benefits, from preventing heart disease and strokes, to improving balance and even social skills. According to some research, it may even help you live longer. But with rival racquet sports such as padel increasing in popularity, is traditional tennis still worth playing?

Robert Neal, a tennis coach at Paddington Sports Club, believes so: 'Tennis is a full body workout involving your arms on both sides and your legs.

'But not just that, there's the mental side of things – because when people join tennis clubs, they interact with other people. That social element helps people, too.

' So what are the plus points – and the downsides – of a game, set and match? We asked the experts to reveal all..





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Tennis Health Benefits Padel Comparison Physical And Mental Wellbeing

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