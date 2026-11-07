Tennis star Sorana Cirstea loses match — immediately retires from sport

The world No.15 was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Alexandra Shubladze in a shock result.

It is set to be her last appearance on court after Cirstea declared 2026 would be her final year as a tennis player. The decision has shocked the tennis world since Cirstea is in the best form of her career.

The veteran has put together a run of impressive wins and performances to reach the top 15 in the world rankings, a feat she has never managed before. Cirstea has joined an elite club consisting of Serena and Venus Williams and Martina Navratilova, becoming the third woman aged 36 or older to finish a season ranked inside the world’s top 16 in the last 40 years.

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She was the top seed at the Hong Kong Tennis Open, which will be her last tournament despite many pleading with her not to quit throughout the year. Speaking in May at the Italian Open, she said: “Everyone has been asking me, like, ‘You cannot retire, you cannot retire! ’“But we will see what I can achieve this year and again, even if this is my last year.

Getty Images That victory saw her become the oldest woman to record a first career win over a reigning No.1 in the Open era.

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“Brutal loss from Cirstea in her last career match … unless she changes her mind ,” said journalist Jose Morgado. “What a great season Cirstea has had. I’m still remembering her win of her home tournament, Napoca Open, at the start of the season. I’d honestly love to see her compete for one more season,” wrote a fan.

“What a career from Sorana Cirstea. Whether Hong Kong was the last match or not, tennis fans will remember the fight and the joy she brought to the court. All the best for whatever comes next,” added another.