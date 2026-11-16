Tennis Star Jodie Burrage Faces Death Threats After Chennai Open Loss

Jodie Burrage receives death threats following her loss to Vaishnavi Adkar. Research links 59% of serious tennis abuse to gamblers. This article examines the impact on players.

Tennis player Jodie Burrage faced severe online harassment and death threats immediately following her defeat at the Chennai Open. The British athlete, ranked world number 476, lost a three-set match against wildcard entrant Vaishnavi Adkar from India. The loss triggered an immediate and vicious campaign of abuse directed at Burrage on social media platforms.

Immediate Harassment After Chennai Open Defeat

Jodie Burrage was bombarded with hostile messages on her direct messaging channels within hours of the match concluding. One sender began with the explicit instruction to "die miserably," while another claimed that "God will punish" her. The volume of abuse included accusations that she was a match fixer or a "quitter." Burrage responded to the crisis by highlighting specific examples of the abuse on her social media accounts. She directed a pointed question to the Women's Tennis Association regarding when formal action would be taken to address the toxicity. Her post served as a public call for institutional support in a sport where players frequently face intimidation without recourse.

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Gambling Losses Drive Serious Abuse Patterns

An investigation into the nature of this abuse reveals a disturbing connection to sports betting. Research conducted by the Signify Group determined that gambling was responsible for 59 percent of all serious abuse directed at tennis players in 2025. This data suggests that the vitriol is not merely about sporting performance, but about financial loss.

Escalating Threats to Families and Players

The harassment frequently extends beyond social media comments into direct threats against players and their families. Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini revealed that his family was targeted during the French Open. After he won a match in Paris, individuals associated with betting losses sent threats to kill his family members. Berrettini was particularly alarmed that these individuals possessed his family's phone numbers. The Italian player reported the threats to the Association of Tennis Professionals, highlighting the severity of the intrusion. The ability of these individuals to obtain personal contact information marks a significant escalation in the danger faced by the tennis community.

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Blackmail Tactics Used Against Panna Udvardy

Hungarian player Panna Udvardy faced similar intimidation after being contacted by a bettor who possessed disturbing personal information about her. The individual demanded that she lose a match or face harm to her family members. This incident prompted Udvardy to contact both the Women's Tennis Association and the police. Udvardy stated that the harasser claimed to know her family's home address and the vehicles they drive. The individual even sent photographs of her family members alongside an image of a gun. Udvardy forwarded screenshots to the WTA supervisor, who confirmed that similar incidents have recently occurred. The WTA is currently investigating whether personal data leaked from its database.

Destanee Aiava's Departure Highlights Systemic Issues

Australian player Destanee Aiava retired from professional tennis in February at the age of 25. Her decision was a direct protest against the hostile culture surrounding the sport, which she described as racist, misogynistic, and homophobic. Aiava had reached a career-high ranking of 147 before quitting the game. Aiava revealed that she had attempted suicide in 2022 but was prevented by three strangers on a bridge in Melbourne. She directed explicit anger toward gamblers who sent her hate and death threats, as well as those who criticized her body and career. Her departure underscores the severe mental health toll that this abuse takes on athletes competing at all levels.