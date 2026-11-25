Tennis legend Chris Evert was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for the third time in June, and longtime friend Billie Jean King said the 71-year-old has been through hell and back, crediting the death of Evert's sister with helping her get tested for the BRCA gene.

Tennis legend Chris Evert was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for the third time in June, and longtime friend Billie Jean King said the 71-year-old has been through hell and back.

Evert was first diagnosed with cancer in December 2021 and then for the second time in December 2023. The 18-time Grand Slam champion announced in early 2023 that she was in remission, before revealing in December that the disease had returned. She was declared cancer-free for the second time in 2024. Evert had still been on ESPN broadcasts but stepped away in June 2026 after her cancer returned a third time.

Also read Billie Jean King on Chris Evert's cancer fight: 'She's been through hell and back'

Evert Misses ESPN Coverage After Diagnosis

After her second diagnosis, Evert missed ESPN's 2024 coverage of the Australian Open. She explained she had already undergone surgery as the first step in her treatment. Evert said she would undergo chemotherapy and step back from professional commitments to focus on her health. King, 83, spoke about her longtime friend and fellow tennis legend, saying Evert has been through a lot.

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She said Evert has been through hell and back with this cancer. King said the death of Evert's sister, Jeanie, helped her get tested. She said the doctor called Chris quite a while ago and told her to get tested for the BRCA gene. King said Evert does have the BRCA gene and a lot of family members have it.

She said it is really a rough go and she just hopes Evert is OK. King said she knows Evert loves her grandkids, calling the situation a hard one because Evert lost Jeanie. She said it has been tough. Jeanne Evert Dubin died at 62 in 2020 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Billie Jean King Discusses BRCA Gene

Evert's sister died a year before Chris was first diagnosed in 2021. In 2022, following the discovery that she carried the BRCA gene mutation, Chris underwent a preventive double mastectomy. The BRCA gene most notably increases the risks of ovarian and breast cancer. During her interview with People, King said she attended the WTA Finals earlier this month.

Fellow tennis great Martina Navratilova told her that Chris was doing great amid her cancer battle. King said she saw Martina at the WTA Finals and asked if she had seen Chris lately because she lives in Florida and is closer. She said Martina told her Chris is doing great. Evert and Navratilova were on-court rivals turned lifelong friends of 50 years.

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Martina Navratilova Supports Chris Evert

They have supported each other through their cancer journeys. King and Evert's decades-long friendship began when they met as teenagers. In June, Evert announced on social media that ovarian cancer is relentless, but she will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle. Evert said she is deeply grateful to her medical team, her family, friends and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. She said she looks forward to seeing everyone again soon.