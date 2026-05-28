Tennis Bettor Loses $55K on Jannik Sinner's Shocking Upset Loss at French Open

One of the most shocking results in recent history at the French Open has cost one bettor $55K. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who was a -10000 favorite in the sec

One of the most shocking results in recent history at the French Open has cost one bettor $55K. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who was a -10000 favorite in the second round of the French Open against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, was upset on Thursday morning, his first loss prior to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam since the 2023 U.S. Open.

The result has sent a shockwave through the tennis world, and one bettor is feeling the pain after Sinner's loss. Twitter user @FoaznPoker bet $55K on Sinner to win against Cerundolo, with a chance to win about $1,000 if the World No. 1 advanced. Sinner appeared to be cramping in the extreme heat at Roland Garros, and he completely fell part after winning the first two sets in the match 6-3, 6-2.

He was up 4-0 in the third set before the cramping appeared to set in and eventually ended up losing the set 7-5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is cramping up in 90 degree heat just as he was about to finish in straights against CerundoloFrom there, Sinner completely unraveled, losing the fourth set 6-1 and the fifth and final set 6-1.

Cerundolo, who had just two second-round appearances at a Grand Slam event in his career, is now through to the third round for the first time ever. It's an improvement on his second-round exit in last year's French Open. The injury and/or cramping for Sinner is just a brutal way for the top player in the world to go down, especially since his rival -- Carlos Alcaraz -- is unable to play in the French Open due to injury.

It seemed that the path for Sinner to capture his first win at Roland Garros was there, but he fell well short of that. , which translates to an implied probability of 73.68 percent. So, this is undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament.

Betting on big favorites in tennis can be risky because of the potential for injury, and even I fell into the trap for Sinner,Now, that Sinner is eliminated, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have emerged as the clear favorites to win the French Open on the men's side. There are some other interesting contenders in Rafael Jodar, Casper Ruud and American Ben Shelton that also moved up in the latest odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.. Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets back if that first bet wins. Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more.

A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





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