Tennessee vs. Texas A&M initial availability report

No. 8 Tennessee visits Texas A&M without edge rusher Tyree Weathersby, while Josh Heupel says tight end DaSaahn Brame should be ready Saturday at Kyle Field.

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame catches the bal in front of Kentucky outside linebacker Cedric"CJ" Works during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwill take on Texas A&M on the road in College Station, Texas. The Vols are coming off their bigTennessee had stayed fairly healthy for a while after the first few weeks of the season. Weathersby was having an amazing season as the sacks leader on the team and third in the Southeastern Conference with seven. Weathersby also had 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries and even a pass deflection this season.

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“I hate it for Tyree,” head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. “He’s played extremely well. He’s worked extremely hard. He was playing his best football.

And I know he’ll bounce back from it, but obviously a huge bump in the road for him. ”Texas A&M lists offensive lineman Trovon Baugh as doubtful and wide receiver Mario Craver as questionable. Craver is the Aggies’ second-leading receiver with 311 yards and three touchdowns. Below is the full availability report for Texas A&M.No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. During Saturday’s win, tight end DaSaahn Brame exited the game after failing to maintain control of a pass in the end zone, according to the officials. Brame’s head hit the ground hard, and he was eventually helped off the field.

He is not on the report, and Heupel said on Monday’s “Mike Keith Show” that he should be good to go. Heupel also spoke to the incomplete call.

“DaSaahn’s doing good. We feel like he’ll be in a great spot for game day. When I was talking with the officials, we hadn’t gotten the report back postgame yet. That typically happens in the middle of the week.

“But at the end of the day, he didn’t come down with the football, didn’t maintain control of it when he was on the ground. So that was the ruling that they gave me, and they said that they did review it up top as well. ” No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.

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The Vols will try for their first win at Kyle Field after losing in double-overtime, 45-38, during their only other visit there back in 2016. Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.