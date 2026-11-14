Tennessee vs. Texas A&M availability report: Friday's update

No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M will meet Saturday at Kyle Field. Friday night, the SEC released the updated availability report.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris runs against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Neyland Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No. 8 Tennessee football will head to College Station, Texas, at some point for the game with Texas A&M. At the moment, the Vols have not left Knoxville due to the FAA stoppage. But the Vols will look to keep their season on the right track against a 4-5 Aggies team that has the potential to be better than its record. When the time arrives.

Also read Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Progress Before Tennessee State

Tennessee has withstood a lot of change throughout the season, including pushing through injuries. The Vols had seemingly moved past that issue until this past week. It started when edge rusher“There’s been guys that have been playing in those roles,” Heupel said.

“The size of those roles is just going to continue to grow. Some young guys that will have more opportunities, too, that have continued to grow throughout the course of the season. And we’re going to need to go see those guys play at a championship level like Tyree was.

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” KNOXVILLE, TN - October 17, 2026 - Quarterback George MacIntyre #12 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics In Thursday night’s updated availability report, starting left guard Nic Moore was listed as out for Saturday’s game. So, that likely moves Shamurad Umarov back to the starting role this week. , is now out for the season.

Morris was second on the depth chart behind running back DeSean Bishop. That will give Javin Gordon and others in the room more carries to help spell Bishop. Below is Tennessee’s updated availability report. Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed gets a block from teammates tight end Richie Anderson III and offensive lineman Trovon Baugh during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas A&M initially listed offensive lineman Trovon Baugh as doubtful and wide receiver Mario Craver as questionable. Baugh was downgraded to out on Thursday, and Craver has remained questionable. Below is the full report for Texas A&M. Wide Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman has been added as out for the Aggies as well. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. When No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M does play, the game is set to be televised on ESPN, with Dave Pasch , Dusty Dvoracek , and Taylor McGregor on the call.

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“I think it’s a really unique atmosphere,” Heupel told Keith about Kyle Field. “It’s organized crowd noise for four hours. It’s a great environment, and you’ve got to go play smart, physical football. You’ve got to take care of the football.

You’ve got to create some turnovers, and you’ve got to be prepared to go compete for 60 minutes. ”Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.