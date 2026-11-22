Tennessee's defense recorded eight sacks, Neyland rattled LSU into 16 penalties and Faizon Brandon sealed a 27-13 win with two late TD runs.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is tackled as he throws the ball during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectSaturday on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. The Vols trailed 6-0 early and had some offensive struggles.

Also read LSU Confidence Meter: How I feel About the LSU Tigers Against Tennessee

However, Tennessee did what it has all season; it leaned on its defense until the offense came through. That allowed the Vols to strike big in the fourth quarter, with two Faizon Brandon touchdown runs, to seal the deal. Below are my three takeaways from the game. The Volunteers have a defense that is built to win a championship.

Sam Leavitt and LSU had trouble for most of the game other than a few plays here and there. One reason is that LSU ran for 43 yards on 34 carries. Tennessee was dominant up front. Tennessee lived in the backfield and recorded five first-half sacks and went on to finish with eight.

Amare Campbell had two of them, and the Vols finished with 13 tackles for loss. Edwin Spillman forced a fumble on the eighth sack, and Dejuan Lane recovered it to set up Brandon's 55-yard touchdown run. This is a defense that answers when its back is against the wall. LSU went 5-for-17 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down, and Tennessee recovered three LSU fumbles.

LSU got into Tennessee territory but came away with field goals or nothing, except when it was gifted a 9-yard field to work with off a Qua Moss muff. Leavitt hit Trey'Dez Green for a touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 13. Enough can't be said about the tackling ability of this secondary, either. Moss, TJ Metcalf, Dejuan Lane, Kayin Lee, and Ty Redmond all make tackles that prevent explosive plays.

Advertisement

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss tackles LSU running back Dilin Jones during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect One play stood out in the third quarter when Moss turned LSU over on downs by making an open-field tackle on Dilin Jones on fourth-and-2. That play could have easily gone for a ton of yards or a score if not for Moss.

Moss finished with seven tackles, and Arion Carter led the Vols with 10..

"LSU, I think it was No. 1 total offense, total defense in conference. And we were going to have to be at our best defensively. They rose to that challenge. Our front applied pressure.

Our secondary and backers applied pressure.

“We matched things out. A couple of penalties that changed and gave them some momentum on a couple of plays over the middle of the field, but an elite job. We played screens extremely well. We played the quarterback draw.

Just an elite performance by all 11. Coverage and pressure worked well together tonight.

"Leavitt and his offensive line had communication issues all game, not to mention the nine offensive presnap penalties, by my count, committed by the Tigers. That played a big part in the Tigers committing 11 penalties in the first half alone. LSU finished with 16 penalties for 98 yards. When you pair a raucous crowd with a defense that plays like its hair is on fire, that is a beautiful recipe for success.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

"Credit to Tennessee," LSU coach Lane Kiffin said. "They played, especially defensively, they played a great game today. The fans were elite. in a lot of stadiums, a lot of places.

Advertisement

That was the loudest, most affected I've seen a team by a crowd ... I've ever been a part. So credit to the crowd and credit to Tennessee for playing really well, especially defensively.

"With George MacIntyre still recovering from knee and ankle injuries suffered in last week's win over Texas A&M, Brandon took the start. LSU was ready for anything the Vols tried in the first quarter. Brandon was strip-sacked by Ty Benefield and threw an interception to Davhon Keys, and LSU turned both into field goals.

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter, during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee went to MacIntyre, and Brandon ran his package plays periodically.

MacIntyre found DaSaahn Brame for a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half to give Tennessee a 10-6 lead at the break. This seems to be who Tennessee will be going forward. There has to be some offensive consistency flow, though. MacIntyre finished 12 of 21 for 79 yards, and Tennessee went 4 of 17 on third down.

Too many drives are stalling out for either punts or field goals. I say this every week, and they still come away with wins.

However, Tennessee’s special teams have become a strong weapon. Jackson Ross has done a good job of flipping field position. He did so on a 66-yard punt in this game. Cooper Ranvier also continues to be automatic, as he went 2-for-2 and hit a 52-yarder in the game.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon runs for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Brandon scored Tennessee's last two touchdowns on 18-yard and 55-yard runs in the fourth quarter. The 18-yarder capped an 11-play, 63-yard drive that took 5:22, and he finished with 112 yards on 12 carries.

"I really just got to try to stay in it," Brandon said. "Everything isn't gonna always go well, so just keep on pushing, keep on fighting. You have a great defense that's gonna have our back, so we just gotta keep on pushing to make things work on offense for them.

"Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.