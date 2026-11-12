Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Progress Before Tennessee State

Tennessee assistant coach Earl Grant details the Vols' defensive improvements ahead of their game against Tennessee State on November 9, 2026.

Tennessee Volunteers assistant coach Earl Grant addressed the media on Thursday, November 9, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to discuss the team's defensive development. This press conference occurred ahead of the Vols' in-state matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers at Food City Center. Grant highlighted significant strides made by the squad since their exhibition game against Duke.

Defensive Progress And Communication

Earl Grant emphasized that time and repeated game scenarios have been central to the team's defensive evolution. The Volunteers utilized both exhibition matches and regular season games to practice executing their game plan without the pressure of early-season breakdowns. Although errors still occur, Grant noted that the team has narrowed the gap between intention and execution. Coach John Barnes maintains a high standard that has been consistent for ten years, and the players are beginning to grasp the intensity required for success.

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Communication remains a pivotal area for optimism within the defensive unit. Grant explained that trust in each other's voices and vocal leadership are critical components of their progress. He stated that while communication helps build trust, it is inextricably linked to positioning, toughness, and fundamental execution. The team continues to refine these skills, aiming to reach a higher level of coordination as the season progresses.

Miles Rubin And Tyler Haws Roles

Miles Rubin has established himself as a cornerstone of the defense with his physical attributes and agility. The 6-foot-11 center possesses an impressive wingspan and excels at protecting the rim. Grant praised Rubin's ability to rebound at a remarkable 12-foot distance, describing him as an above-the-rim athlete who is also getting more aggressive in ball screen coverages. His improved vocal communication with guards during defensive schemes makes him a vital anchor for the team.

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Tyler Haws brings invaluable experience to the roster after spending six years in college basketball. Grant compared Haws to Al Horford of the Boston Celtics, citing his seasoned perspective and leadership qualities. Haws acts as an experienced voice who understands the game deeply and helps guide younger players. His presence adds a layer of stability and strategic awareness that is difficult to teach.

Team Depth And Juke Harris Role

The Volunteers rotate nine or ten players into games every night, requiring everyone to understand complex defensive schemes and terminology. Grant stressed that each player must contribute to building a cohesive unit by adhering to the game plan and communicating effectively. As the team experiences more adversity and victories together, their trust and belief in their system will continue to grow. This collective growth is expected to push the team toward its highest potential later in the season.

Forward Juke Harris is adjusting to a new role after previously serving as the primary scoring option for his former team. Last year, Harris averaged 20 points per game and played 32 minutes per contest while taking the most shot attempts. At Tennessee, he must now carve out a role that includes scoring, defense, rebounding, and facilitating for teammates who can also contribute offensively. Harris is learning to embrace these diverse responsibilities to help the program win.

Grant reminded all players, including Harris, why they chose to play for Tennessee. They joined a winning program under a legendary coach to develop toughness and improve as defenders. The expectation is that every student-athlete will commit to the team's culture and defensive standards. This mindset shift is essential for long-term success and building a resilient team identity.