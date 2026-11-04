Tennessee Volunteers Defeat Wofford Brown II and Lundblade Lead Victory

DeWayne Brown II and Tyler Lundblade headline Tennessee Volunteers three-point win over Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena on November 3, 2026.

The Tennessee Volunteers opened their official competitive season with a decisive victory against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 3, 2026. This contest marked the first regulated game for the roster assembled by head coach Rick Barnes, providing the initial opportunity to evaluate the team's depth and talent distribution under official NCAA scoring rules. While the exhibition contests earlier in the preseason offered glimpses of individual potential, this matchup revealed how specific players could translate their skills into tangible game impacts when every possession counted toward the final record.

DeWayne Brown II Delivers Double-Double

DeWayne Brown II emerged as the undeniable top performer of the evening, delivering a comprehensive statistical display that silenced any doubts about his role following a quiet preseason. The forward recorded a double-double by finishing with 17 points and 17 rebounds, proving his ability to dominate the glass and score efficiently from the field. He played slightly more than three-quarters of the game, maximizing his minutes with high-efficiency output that included seven successful field goals out of eleven attempts.

Also read Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Wofford

Brown II was also perfect from the free-throw line, adding three assists and two blocks to his stat sheet to complete a well-rounded performance. His physicality allowed him to compete effectively against both the four and five positions, showcasing the versatility that makes him a critical asset for the Volunteers. This performance signaled a significant improvement from his earlier exhibition games, establishing him as a foundational piece of the team's interior presence.

Tyler Lundblade Excels From Three-Point Range

Tyler Lundblade solidified his status as a key leader for the program by draining four three-pointers on nine attempts during his 22 minutes of play. The guard, who represented the team at the SEC Basketball Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier in October, demonstrated the confidence and shooting acumen that draw respect from his teammates. His ability to stretch the floor with deep shots provided crucial spacing for the Volunteers while he maintained a fast-paced defensive mindset.

Advertisement

Although he missed two shots within the arc and needs to improve his overall field goal percentage, Lundblade's impact was felt immediately through his perimeter shooting and energetic presence. His performance suggested that he is well-positioned for a significant role in the upcoming season, as his shooting efficiency from beyond the arc directly contributed to the team's offensive rhythm and scoring opportunities.

Miles Rubin Provides Efficient Interior Support

Miles Rubin completed the trio of standout performers by offering highly efficient interior play, finishing with four field goals made out of five attempts for eight total points. The center displayed remarkable shot selection, missing only a single attempt throughout his 23 minutes on the court, which highlighted his intelligence and readiness to capitalize on open looks near the basket. His accuracy from the field ensured that the Volunteers maintained offensive pressure without wasting valuable possessions.

Beyond his scoring efficiency, Rubin contributed significantly on the defensive end with two steals and one block, while also securing four rebounds on the glass. Working alongside Brown II, Rubin's willingness to engage in physical play and his sound defensive positioning provided a necessary complement to the primary rebounder. His all-around contribution in limited minutes demonstrated his value as a reliable backup who can maintain the team's intensity during rotational stretches.

Looking Ahead to the SEC Regular Season

The victory over the Wofford Terriers serves as a positive indicator for the Tennessee Volunteers as they prepare for the challenges of the SEC regular season. The emergence of Brown II and Lundblade as primary scoring threats, combined with the steady support from players like Rubin, provides the coaching staff with valuable depth and flexibility. This balanced approach suggests that the team is well-equipped to handle the rigorous schedule ahead, leveraging both perimeter shooting and interior strength.

Advertisement

As the season progresses, the integration of these players into consistent rotational roles will be essential for sustaining success. The performance against Wofford highlighted the potential for this group to compete at a high level, setting a confident tone for the remainder of the campaign. Fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see how this core group continues to develop their chemistry and execution in upcoming conference matchups.