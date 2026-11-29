Tennessee Volunteers defeat Vanderbilt Commodores 20-0 in the second quarter dominance. Josh Heupel praises resilient team for securing 10th win and potential home playoff berth.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel declared immense pride in his squad following a decisive victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 28, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Volunteers improved their record to 10-0 for the season, marking only the third time in five years they have achieved a double-digit win total. Tennessee scored 20 points in the second quarter and outgained the Commodores 396-201 in total yards.

Key Performances Drive Offensive Success

George MacIntyre threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, leading the offensive charge with exceptional efficiency. Running back Javin Gordon rushed for 129 yards on 31 carries, providing a steady ground game that complemented the passing attack. Justin Baker added 84 yards on 13 carries, contributing significantly to the balanced offensive output.

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The Volunteers secured the win with a critical 50-yard field goal by Cooper Ranvier at the horn of the second quarter. This kick accounted for the last three points of the 20-point second-quarter surge, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Commodores. Tennessee's offense operated efficiently across all three phases, ensuring consistent scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Defense Records 51st Season Sack

Vanderbilt was held to just 30 rushing yards and a 3-of-14 completion rate on third-down attempts. Tennessee's defensive line recorded four sacks during the game, bringing their season total to 51 sacks. Jim Knowles, in his first season running the defense, has established an elite style of play that stifles opposing offenses.

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The defense's ability to force long-yardage situations allowed Tennessee to be aggressive with timeouts and strategic calls. George MacIntyre played extremely well, handling the huddle and four-minute situations with accuracy. He connected on a big touchdown pass that further widened the gap after the Commodores failed to convert on a crucial third-down play.

Resilience Amidst Injury Challenges

Josh Heupel highlighted the team's resilience in the face of numerous injuries, noting that the squad has faced more season-ending injuries than usual. Ory Williams started at guard and played solid football, despite some early errors that need cleanup. Hunter Barnes and Justin Baker stepped up with physical running, showcasing the depth of the roster.

Heupel emphasized that the next person always steps up, praising the staff and players for maintaining high standards despite injuries. The team faced young quarterbacks and non-major collision injuries throughout the year. This resilience has been a defining characteristic of a group that works hard, competes hard, and believes in one another.

Future Playoff Implications at Neyland

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The victory sets the stage for a potential home playoff game at Neyland Stadium. Heupel expressed that it would be great for fans and players alike to host a playoff game in Nashville. He praised the Volunteers' fanbase as the best in the country, citing the special history and passion of Tennessee football.

Coach Johnny Majors once said they remember what you do in November, a sentiment that resonates with this year's team. The Volunteers have finished the regular season strongly, demonstrating their capability to perform under pressure. The team continues to grow and find ways to be efficient, building on the momentum from this significant win.