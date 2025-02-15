Tennessee Vols Rally Past Vanderbilt in NCAA Basketball Thriller

No. 5 Tennessee overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Vanderbilt 81-76, fueled by Zakai Zeigler's 22 second-half points. Vanderbilt led at halftime thanks to Jason Edwards' 24 points and Jaylen Carey's 18.

In a thrilling NCAA basketball matchup, the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers overcame a significant first-half deficit to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores 81-76. Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers' charge with 22 points, all scored in the second half. Vanderbilt, propelled by Jason Edwards' 24 points and Jaylen Carey's 18, held a commanding 44-31 lead at halftime. However, Tennessee's tenacious defense and Zeigler's explosive performance allowed them to claw their way back.

The Volunteers tied the game with a clutch 3-pointer by Zeigler and continued their momentum to secure the victory. Vanderbilt struggled in the second half, despite their strong start. Jaylen Carey, a key contributor for the Commodores, fouled out with 4:13 remaining, hindering their offensive flow. Tennessee's victory highlights their resilience and ability to overcome adversity, while Vanderbilt's performance demonstrates their potential despite the second-half setback. Both teams will continue their conference schedules. Vanderbilt will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, while Tennessee enjoys a week off before facing Texas A&M next Saturday. The game showcased the intense competition and unpredictable nature of college basketball





