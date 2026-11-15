Tennessee Trails Through 2: Can Titans Overcome Familiar Issues to Stun Jaguars in Second Half?

The Tennessee Titans entered today's game vs. the Jaguars already shorthanded. It goes without saying that losing Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker was bound to

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Titans entered today's game vs. the Jaguars already shorthanded. It goes without saying that losing Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker was bound to impact the defense negatively, and Cam Ward operating without WR Carnell Tate makes a catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor defends during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Brian Daboll recovered quickly after a slow-going first quarter for his offense.

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For every bad decision Ward makes, he follows it up with a better one on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Titans are still trailing, but against the best team in the AFC South, this game still looks winnable. If we look back at this game and see a defeat, it'll be because of mistakes the Titans could have avoided.

Daboll opened this contest on nine straight passes; Tony Pollard didn't have a single touch in the first quarter after scoring five touchdowns over the previous two games. Pollard had four carries in the second quarter, which diversified the offense and allowed Ward to hit a loose Elic Ayomanor for a big gain downfield. A touchdown was eventually thrown to TE Daniel Bellinger to bring the Titans within three, 13-10.

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Tennessee doesn't look like a complete football team today, though that shouldn't surprise anybody. What should have folks leaning into their TVs for the second half of this contest are the strides the Titans took heading into the break. This is a team that's improving a little faster every week. Ward's 99 yards on 11/18 passing simply don't tell the story of a QB who led a scoring drive to keep his team in this game.

The aforementioned Gray has looked great in both coverage and between the gaps with a team-leading six tackles. Ayomanor had 70 yards receiving in the first by himself. Traded veterans, multiple injuries, a Super Bowl contender on the opposite sideline and all, the Titans are in this game. We'll keep you posted heading into a hopeful second half.

The Titans will get the ball first. Lane covers the Tennessee Titans, where he brings an evolving team's journey to fans on a daily basis. A longtime sports fanatic and recent baby blue jersey aficionado.