Tennessee Titans Rookie Class Shows Early Promise Heading Into 2026 Season

An early look at the Tennessee Titans' 2026 rookie class after OTAs reveals several players poised for significant roles, with wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jaxon Smith-Njigba standing out as potential immediate starters and edge rusher Keldric Faulk drawing praise despite youth. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has leapfrogged an incumbent, while offensive line prospects Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan compete for interior spots. Running back Nicholas Singleton's progress is monitored after an injury, and defensive tackle Jackie Marshall faces a crowded depth chart.

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2026 season with a highly intriguing rookie class after a busy draft and early offseason program. The team made several moves during the draft, acquiring players they believe can contribute immediately.

Rookies have been immersed in the program since being selected, with rookie minicamp followed by Organized Team Activities (OTAs) over the past month. With a few more OTA sessions remaining before mandatory minicamp next week, and a break before training camp in late July, the coaching staff is already forming initial impressions on how these newcomers fit into the depth chart.

While much can change, early observations provide a clear picture of the rookies' standing as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been standouts, working extensively with the first-team offense and making the most consistent plays during practices. Tate, in particular, has drawn rave reviews and looks like a legitimate WR1 talent, making it almost certain he will start as a rookie.

Smith-Njigba has also impressed, and early projections suggest one of them could lead the team in receiving yards in 2026. Their early chemistry with quarterbacks and precise route-running have positioned them ahead of other receivers on the roster, signaling that the Titans are confident in their first-round investment at the position. On defense, first-round edge rusher Keldric Faulk, acquired via a trade-up, has garnered praise from head coach Robert Saleh.

However, his development will be closely monitored given his relative youth and the physical demands of the position. Alongside him, rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has shown promise and appears to be ahead of incumbent inside linebacker Avery Anderson-Barton on the depth chart after making plays like an interception in team drills. The Titans' base defense typically uses two off-ball linebackers, creating a competitive situation that Hill is currently winning.

Defensive tackle Jackie Marshall brings a relentless motor and versatility but faces a daunting depth chart with established starters Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, along with Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott, limiting his potential snap count as a late-round pick. Offensive line rookies Fernando Carmona (fifth round) and Pat Coogan (sixth round) are in the mix for interior starting positions.

Carmona is competing for the right guard or center job, while Coogan is also vying for a spot on the interior. Given the nature of OTAs, where pads are not worn and full contact is limited, it is difficult for linemen to truly separate themselves, but both have been noted for their effort and technique. Right now, Carmona looks poised to secure a primary backup role, with a chance to push for a starting spot by training camp.

Coogan faces similar competition. Running back Nicholas Singleton, drafted in the fifth round after an injury-plagued pre-draft process, has been limited in OTA participation and currently sits behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the depth chart. His talent is undeniable, but he must prove his health and grasp of the playbook to climb the ranks. Without a standout preseason, he likely begins the season as the third running back, with opportunities to earn more carries as the year progresses.

Overall, the Titans' rookie class features high-upside players at key positions, and their performance through the remainder of the offseason and preseason will be critical in shaping the team's 2026 rotation





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Tennessee Titans NFL Draft 2026 Rookie Class Carnell Tate Keldric Faulk Anthony Hill Jr. Nicholas Singleton Otas Depth Chart

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