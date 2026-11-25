DaYon Cooper claimed the Tennessee Titans Mr Football 2025 title on December 9 2025. Review the award details and standout player performances.

DaYon Cooper has officially secured the title of Tennessee Titans Mr Football 2025. The South Pittsburg High School running back received the prestigious award during the ceremony held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday December 9 2025. Cooper returns to the winner's circle after capturing the honor the previous year demonstrating his sustained excellence in Tennessee high school football.

Core Award Details and Cooper's Season Record

Cooper led the South Pittsburg Pirates to a formidable 12-1 record during the current season. His dominant performance on the gridiron was instrumental in positioning his team for a state semifinal matchup against Coalfield scheduled for Friday night. The recognition highlights his individual talent and his ability to elevate team performance in critical games throughout the playoffs.

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The award ceremony celebrated the best player in each high school classification within the state of Tennessee. Cooper competed in Division I Class 1A. His victory marks a significant achievement in his athletic career and reinforces his status as one of the top collegiate prospects in the region for the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Other Finalists and Notable High School Performances

Cooper was not the sole standout recognized during the season. South Pittsburg High School quarterback Knox Israel was also named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr Football award. This dual recognition underscores the offensive firepower Cooper helped generate for the Pirates. Israel's playmaking ability complemented Cooper's rushing dominance creating a balanced and difficult-to-defend attack.

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Asa Barnes from Westview High School emerged as a highly touted prospect in Division I Class 3A. The three-star recruit has produced exceptional statistics through midseason including 1,163 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns. His performance against Lusanne in Memphis showcased his versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways for the Chargers.

Jaden Butler from Haywood High School displayed remarkable two-way capability against South Gibson. Committed to play defensive back at Tennessee Butler rushed for 1,362 yards and 23 touchdowns on offense. He also recorded 19 catches for 312 yards and 312 yards plus added 110 passing yards proving his value to Haywood's playoff run.

Top Prospects and Upcoming State Championship Games

David Gabriel Georges of Baylor School is emerging as a premier talent for the Tennessee Vols. His senior season performance included a 316-yard five-touchdown rushing output against Trinity High School. He helped lead Baylor to an undefeated record as they prepare for a Division II Class 3A state title game against Brentwood Academy in two weeks.

The upcoming championship matchup between Baylor and Brentwood Academy will feature three Tennessee commits. This high-profile game provides a critical stage for these recruits to demonstrate their skills at the highest level of high school competition. The outcome will likely influence recruiting rankings and team dynamics for the next collegiate season.

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Cooper's award victory and the performances of peers like Gabriel Georges highlight the depth of talent in Tennessee. The state continues to produce elite players who contribute significantly to high school success and collegiate recruiting landscapes. The conclusion of the playoff season will further determine the final standings and individual accolades for the year.