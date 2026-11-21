Tennessee women’s soccer is headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 8 seed Lady Vols beat Liberty 3–2 on Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 01, 2026 - Midfielder Ines Derrien #18 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Photo by Peyton Collimore/Tennessee AthleticsLady Vols beat Liberty 3–2 on Friday night at Regal Soccer Stadium and will travel to Columbus to face No. 1 seed Ohio State. The win moved Tennessee to 8–5–4 and ended Liberty’s season at 16–3–3. It was the Lady Vols’ first NCAA Tournament victory since they beat Xavier 1–0 in double overtime in 2023. The Lady Vols continued where they left off the regular season, with a victory.

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Ines Derrien scored two of Tennessee's goals, with Olivia Feagin scoring the other giving the Lady Vols a 3-1 haftime lead.. Feagin's goal would end up being the game winner. Liberty arrived in Knoxville with just two losses all season and had gone 16 straight matches without a defeat. The Lady Flames had swept the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles for the second year in a row.

They earned their automatic bid with a 3–1 win over Western Kentucky in the conference final. Tennessee, meanwhile, had gone nearly three weeks without a match. The Lady Vols closed the regular season with a 3–1 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 1, when freshman Emerson Moore scored the first two goals of her college career. That result helped Tennessee land an at-large bid after missing the SEC Tournament.

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Against Liberty, the Lady Vols scored three goals for the second straight match at Regal Soccer Stadium. Friday marked the second straight year Tennessee hosted an NCAA Tournament opener. Last fall, the Lady Vols took an early lead against North Carolina before the Tar Heels scored three unanswered goals to win 3–1. This time, Tennessee turned its home draw into a spot in the round of 32.

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The Lady Vols are in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year and the 18th time in program history. Friday’s win also extended their season under interim coach Jonathan Morgan, who took over after Tennessee parted ways with Joe Kirt following the regular season. Ohio State beat Lipscomb 4–1 in its first-round match to set up the meeting with Tennessee. The Buckeyes will host the Lady Vols on Friday, Nov. 27, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Kickoff time is to be announced. The Lady Vols will go on the road with a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history.