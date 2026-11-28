Tennessee Soccer was coming off a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament in which they defeated Liberty 3-2. Their reward was a date with Ohio State. The Bu

Tennessee's Nyla Blue shows her love to the crowd during player introductions before the start of an NCAA college soccer match against Northwestern on Sept. 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee Soccer was coming off a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament in which they defeated Liberty 3-2. Their reward was a date with Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered the contest as the clear favorites and boasted a record of 16-2-1. This contest was going to be a tough one for the Lady Vols, but they wereEarly into the game, it was clear that Ohio State was setting the tone.

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This was evidently clear when, just 2 minutes into the game the Buckeyes were able to get their first goal of the night. The Vols did bounce back after the goal and produced some dangerous moments of their own, but ultimately were unable to score. Ohio State then retook control of the game and consistently put pressure on the Vols' defense. This pressure paid off as they drew a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty.