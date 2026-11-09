Tennessee's Options at EDGE Following Tyree Weathersby's Season-Ending Injury

Saturday, during No. 13 Tennessee’s win over No. 6 Kentucky, Vols defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby suffered a season-ending knee injury. He went down in the s

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby tackles Kentucky running back CJ Baxter during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWeathersby was a major contributor on defense this season, and his season comes to an end with a team-leading seven sacks. He also accumulated 20 tackles, including 8.5 for loss. Now, with his exit, the Vols will have to rely more on players like Mariyon Dye, Carson Gentle, and Jordan Norman, who have already played regularly this season. Freshman Hezekiah Harris may even earn some snaps.

Also read Three Players Who Need a Big Game if Tennessee Will Defeat Kentucky

Dye and Norman appear to be frontrunners to take a bulk of the snaps, as both have received the most snaps among the four likely contenders within the most recent three-game stretch, dating back to the However, Harris and Gentle have made the most of their opportunity, which leaves the door open for their snaps to increase in depth or even a split-starter role within the Jim Knowles defense, which seemingly changes weekly when factoring in the starters.

One key note to know is that the interior of the defensive line has a healthier situation at the moment, which means that Gentle, someone who shifts between the interior and exterior, may see a large majority of his snaps on the outside.that both Dye and Norman are going to see an increase, but he has made it crystal clear what fans should have as an expectation. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

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, Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect “Those two guys, we got great trust in, and they’ve played extremely well. There will be some young guys that have to step up as well,” Heupel said. Norman had the chance to speak with the media as he agreed with Heupel's statement that the remainder of the EDGEs needed to step it up. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "You know, obviously I haven't been here long, but I've heard Tyree has gone through injuries in the past. So, I told him I'll be looking out for him. It's also about the battles that we don't see, you know. We got to make sure that he has love and support, but obviously it's next man up.

We got to step up our ball game now," Norman said. As the Vols prepare to head to Texas A&M to face Marcel Reed and the Aggies, this will be a good test and an opportunity to make some plays in the backfield. The Aggies have allowed 18 sacks this season, which bodes well for a Tennessee defense that has gotten to the quarterback better than anyone this year.

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On the rushing side of things, they average 4.20 yards per carry for 161 yards per game. That is what I believe the Vols' defensive front will have to focus on limiting. Texas A&M has underachieved this season, coming off their fifth loss of the season this past Saturday. The Vols, who are expected to be firmly in the playoff race, can't afford to drop this game.

This is one of the three remaining games, and it is the first of the final two road games that Josh Heupel and his staff will face before the postseason play begins with the final SEC championship game, following the recent news that the 24-team playoff format was approved on Monday. Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014.

A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.