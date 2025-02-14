Tennessee's Depth Overpowers Auburn in 99-61 Victory

Tennessee's Lady Vols defeated Auburn Tigers 99-61 in a dominant performance fueled by their depth and strong shooting from beyond the arc. Despite DeYona Gaston's double-double for Auburn, Tennessee's 14 three-pointers and efficient field goal percentage proved too much to overcome.

Auburn's DeYona Gaston recorded her sixth double-double of the season, but the No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols ' depth proved too overwhelming as the Tigers fell 99-61 on Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris acknowledged the disparity in depth, stating, 'Their depth just wore us down. We were trying to run with them, and I think we got caught up in playing their game instead of getting it down the court and trying to run something.

That's the way they're built, and that's their game.' Gaston led Auburn with 20 points, her highest scoring output this year. Yuting Deng had a strong start, finishing with 13 points, while Taylen Collins contributed nine points and three steals. Mar'Shaun Bostic dished out eight assists. Tennessee set a new SEC season high with 14 three-pointers and shot an impressive 56 percent from the field (39-70), compared to Auburn's 43 percent (24-56). The Lady Vols capitalized on 21 Auburn turnovers, converting them into 22 points. In the first quarter, a pair of three-pointers and 10 points from Deng helped Auburn keep pace with Tennessee, trailing by just two points, 22-20, after 10 minutes. However, Tennessee found its rhythm in the second quarter, shooting 73 percent (11-15) and dominating the paint. They extended their lead to 16 points at halftime, 50-34. Auburn was close to shooting 50 percent for the half, but Tennessee's five three-pointers and eight offensive rebounds, resulting in seven second-chance points, proved decisive. The Tigers managed to close the gap to 11 points in the third quarter, but Tennessee responded with a 10-2 run to end the period. The fourth quarter belonged entirely to Tennessee, who shot 6-of-8 from beyond the arc while Auburn struggled, making only three shots in the final 10 minutes. Auburn will play one of its two remaining home games on Sunday, February 16, when the Vanderbilt Commodores visit Neville Arena. The game tips off at 3 p.m. CT and is the annual College Vault Throwback Game with a retro theme and a bucket hat giveaway for students





