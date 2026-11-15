Tennessee’s Defense Is Making Jim Knowles' Case for the Broyles Award

Tennessee walked into the locker room at Kyle Field trailing Texas A&M 7-6 at the half. The Vols had settled for two field goals, and the Aggies needed only one

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles turns after a fan calls out his name on the Vol Walk ahead of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee walked into the locker room at Kyle Field trailing Texas A&M 7-6 at the half. The Vols had settled for two field goals, and the Aggies needed only one more scoring drive to make Tennessee’s climb considerably steeper. Tennessee beat Texas A&M 22-7 on Saturday, holding the Aggies to 179 total yards, the fewest the Vols have allowed against an SEC opponent under Josh Heupel.

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Texas A&M managed just 62 yards after halftime, and none of its seven second-half possessions lasted longer than four plays. The Aggies punted on their first four possessions after halftime. That gave Tennessee time to turn a one-point deficit into a 9-7 lead on Cooper Ranvier’s third field goal.

By the time Faizon Brandon found DaSaahn Brame for a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Vols had kept Texas A&M off the scoreboard long enough for their only touchdown to put them ahead by two scores. Texas A&M went for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 34 on the ensuing drive. Tennessee forced an incompletion, then ended the Aggies’ final two possessions with interceptions by TJ Metcalf and Dejuan Lane.

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Lane’s pick was his fifth of the season.in its last four SEC games. The Vols held Alabama scoreless after the break in a 26-10 win and did it again in a 34-6 victory over Kentucky. Tennessee led by just two points at halftime against Alabama and four against Kentucky. At Texas A&M, the defense had to protect a two-point lead once the Vols finally got in front.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.first season in Knoxville goes beyond those three games. The Vols were allowing 15.1 points per game through nine games this season, down from 31.1 at the same point last year.

They had also cut their yards allowed per game from 395.9 to 296.4 before holding the Aggies well below that average. The Broyles Award honors the top assistant coach in college football. Knowles belongs in that conversation. His defense has repeatedly given Tennessee room to take control of tight SEC games, and Saturday showed what that can mean on the road.

The Vols scored one touchdown at Kyle Field and still won by 15. The defense has been consistent at getting to the quarterback, leading the SEC in sacks. Another stat that shows how dominant the defense has been is that they have more interceptions than passing touchdowns allowed.