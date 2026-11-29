Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon suffered a knee injury during a defensive battle against in-state rival Vanderbilt, leaving him in the injury tent after fumbling the ball. With Brandon potentially unable to return, pressure shifts to George MacIntyre, who is also battling injuries. Tennessee remains slotted for the College Football Playoff but faces offensive limitations if Brandon misses extended time.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon throws the ball during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Firstbank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

, on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectare facing off against their in-state rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game has been a defensive battle in the first few minutes. The Vols have been banged up all year long and are playing this game short-handed, but another key player has gone down.

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After scrambling after a broken pass play, Faizon Brandon was tackled after a short gain. While being tackled, Brandon seemed to injure his knee and is now in the injury tent. Brandon fumbled during the play and did not attempt to reach for the ball, instead grabbing his knee. That is never a good sign during an injury.