Tennessee Offensive Line Builds Chemistry as Sam Pendleton Backs DeSean Bishop

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee says the unit is growing together in game settings, while Sam Pendleton argues DeSean Bishop belongs in Heisman talks.

The Tennessee Volunteers offensive line is developing chemistry as new players settle into their roles, according to offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. The comments came during the 2026 college football season at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the Volunteers have been building their unit around quarterback George MacIntyre. Elarbee said the group is still learning how to work together under real game pressure.

Elarbee described the process as gradual but encouraging. The offensive line has practiced together through fall camp and spring ball, yet a live game adds stress that practice cannot fully reproduce. The coach said the group has been happy with its progress as several players have shuffled positions.

Also read Everything Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims said ahead of Texas A&M

Offensive Line Chemistry Grows in Game Settings

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said communication and familiarity are the biggest gains the unit is making during the season. Players must learn where teammates will be on each snap and how each defender tends to react. Elarbee credited the new linemen for watching film with coaches and walking through assignments together.

Elarbee said the group must become comfortable with one another in a stressful environment. He described that mindset as the key to playing well when crowds and opponents raise the pressure. He summarized the progress as really good, while acknowledging that the process takes time.

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Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton echoed that message and explained the philosophy behind the unit. Pendleton said the linemen value small wins, such as a four-yard gain, because consistent movement sets up first downs. He said that steady progress gives running backs room to produce bigger plays down the field.

Pendleton Praises DeSean Bishop as Heisman Candidate

Sam Pendleton said running back DeSean Bishop deserves to be part of the Heisman Trophy conversation. Pendleton made the case while discussing Bishop's work ethic and competitive nature. He described Bishop as one of the most avid competitors he has ever been around.

Pendleton said Bishop focuses on football at all times, regardless of how he feels physically. He added that Bishop typically answers questions about his health by saying he is blessed and ready for the game. Pendleton said Bishop's intensity stands out in a sport where few players display that level of focus every day.

Pendleton also said he would not want to face Bishop from the opposite side of the ball. He suggested that many defenders would be concerned about Bishop's intensity. Pendleton concluded that players with that combination of drive and consistency are rare in college football.

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Pendleton tied his praise to the team's blocking success. He said the best feeling in football comes from sealing a defender and watching a ball carrier like Bishop or Daune Morris break free for a long run. Pendleton noted that pancake blocks and long touchdowns are enjoyable, but the success of the overall goal matters most.

Family Tradition Before Each Tennessee Kickoff

Sam Pendleton has a pregame tradition that honors his parents, who have supported his football career for years. Pendleton said he signs 'I love you' in sign language before games to show his family how important they are to him. He has done this throughout his life.

Pendleton grew up in a rural community where strong football opportunities were limited. He said he attended a school about an hour away from his home, and he credited his parents with the sacrifices that made his college career possible. Pendleton said he feels blessed to be playing for Tennessee.

Pendleton said his family has attended his games regularly, including his brother, who is always at the stadium. He said his parents have not missed a game in his college career, whether he played or not. He described the crowd of 100,000 people as a setting where he can still spot his family.