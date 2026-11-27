Former Vice President Al Gore The Lake family, which has operated the Carthage Courier for five decades, said it will sell the paper to former Vice President Al Gore. The weekly paper serves Smith County in central Tennessee, which has roughly 20,000 residents.

Former Vice President Al Gore is buying the Carthage Courier, a weekly serving about 20,000 people in central Tennessee, from the family that has owned it for five decades.

Gore says the purchase will preserve an independent local voice as newspapers close and news deserts grow; his role in the paper’s operations remains unclear. His political history could prompt skepticism, but a journalism professor said he would be surprised if the Courier became a Democratic Party mouthpiece.

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Former Vice President Al Gore, who started his career as a journalist, is returning to the industry as a newspaper owner in his Tennessee town.for five decades, said Tuesday it will sell the paper to Gore in the coming weeks. The weekly paper serves Smith County in central Tennessee, which has roughly 20,000 residents and sits about 55 miles east of Nashville.