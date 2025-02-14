Tennessee Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Honeymoon Murder in Fiji

Bradley Robert Dawson was convicted of murdering his wife, Christe Chen, at a luxury resort in Fiji during their honeymoon. He faces a minimum of 18 years in prison before parole eligibility.

A man from Memphis, Tennessee , has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji in 2022, a court official confirmed on Friday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 40, will have to serve at least 18 years before he can be considered for release, according to a Fiji High Court registry official in Lautoka.

Dawson was found guilty in December of murdering his 36-year-old wife, Christe Chen, at the exclusive Turtle Island resort in the Yasawa archipelago just two days after the couple arrived in the South Pacific nation. He then fled by kayak to a nearby island. Dawson was sentenced by Justice Riyaz Hamza on Wednesday. Hamza stated that Dawson demonstrated disregard for Chen's right to life and personal liberty. “Your conduct after the incident was appalling. Having inflicted serious and life-threatening injuries to the deceased, you fled the scene of the crime, leaving the deceased alone and helpless,” Hamza said, as reported by The Fiji Times newspaper. Chen's body was discovered in the couple's room by resort staff, revealing multiple blunt trauma wounds to her head. This followed reports of an argument between the couple, and their absence from breakfast and lunch the next day. Dawson pleaded not guilty to the charge and underwent an eight-day trial. His lawyer, Anil Prasad, argued that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict Dawson, as reported by the Fijian Broadcasting Corp. Prasad contended that while the prosecution claimed Dawson intended to flee Fiji, authorities overlooked the fact that much of the couple's personal belongings remained at the resort. He further stated that Dawson had no injuries that would suggest he was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.However, the judge stated that he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Dawson, and no one else, committed the crime. Under Fijian law, prisoners can apply for parole after serving a minimum term set by the court, although the parole board is currently unstaffed. Critics argue that the lack of an effective parole option contributes to prison overcrowding. David Naylor, an Australian National University expert on Pacific law and regulation who has lectured in Fiji, explained that after serving 18 years, Dawson could apply to the national Mercy Commission to be released with a pardon from the Fijian president. He could also apply to have his life sentence reduced to a fixed term, which would establish a release date. Dawson was employed in the information technology department at Youth Villages, a non-profit child welfare and support organization based in Memphis. Online records searches revealed no prior criminal arrests for Dawson in Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis. The Turtle Island resort, where the couple stayed, is an exclusive and remote 500-acre island that accommodates only 14 couples at a time. Yasawa is a group of approximately 20 volcanic islands located in the west of Fiji, a nation with a population of 930,000





