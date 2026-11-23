Tennessee is making waves in the 2028 recruiting cycle. Even though the Vols only have one commit (four-star quarterback Kaden Craft) as of now, they are making

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to an official during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectonly have one commit as of now, they are making an impact in the recruitment of many of the best players in the class. With high school seasons winding down across the country, more juniors are going to begin to narrow down their list of top schools as they approach their senior seasons.has made the list of top schools for multiple different 2028 prospects, recently making the top eight for one of the nation’s top athlete prospects.

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Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Merrick Ham is a four-star prospect; he holds offers to play both tight end and edge at the next level. Rivals has him ranked as the 13th-best tight end prospect in the country, while 247 Sports has him ranked as the 18th-best edge prospect in the country.

Ham recently cut his list of schools down to eight: Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan, and Vanderbilt. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It will be difficult for Tennessee to get Ham, the 6-foot-6 prospect, as he has connections to multiple other schools, but he is well worth it. Personally, I have seen Ham in action multiple times. This past summer, I saw Ham with his Marietta squad at a padded camp.

Ham wreaked havoc all day on defense, giving the other offenses fits because no one could block him. The Marietta star has been a varsity star for all three years of his high school career so far. His freshman season, he totaled 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks, despite his young age. He missed some time this season as a junior, so his best statistical year came as a sophomore.

That season, he totaled 40 tackles and 7.0 sacks as he helped turn Marietta around from a 2-8 record his freshman season to a playoff appearance his sophomore season.