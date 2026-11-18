The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team receives SEC recognition with Caroline Kerr, Kennedi Rogers, and Jalyn Stout earning first-team honors for the 2026 season.

Head coach Rackham Watt announced that the Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team secured significant individual recognition within the Southeastern Conference for the 2026 season. Three starters received First Team All-SEC honors, reinforcing the program's status as a national powerhouse in collegiate athletics.

Caroline Kerr Fourth Time SEC All-Star

Senior setter Caroline Kerr earned First Team All-SEC selection for the fourth consecutive season. She became the first player since Ariana Wilson between 1998 and 2001 to achieve this four-time distinction at the university. Kerr's offensive leadership ranks second nationally in kills per set at 14.67 and eighth in hitting percentage at .290.

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Her playmaking metrics include a seventh-place Division I ranking with 10.95 assists per set. She recorded 931 total assists, placing fourth in the SEC conference standings. Her stat line also includes 207 digs, 92 kills, 52 blocks, and 21 aces across her schedule. She tallied eight double-doubles, tying the team lead.

Coach Rackham Watt praised Kerr's continuous development and work ethic throughout her career. Watt stated that the team continues to coach Kerr hard to maximize her performance levels late in the season. The coach noted that Kerr strives to extract every bit of effort to finish the year at her peak.

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Kennedi Rogers Leads Team in Scoring

Outside hitter Kennedi Rogers secured First Team All-SEC status after leading the team in offensive production all season. The sophomore records 349 total kills, 386 points, and averages 4.42 kills and 4.89 points per set. She ranks fifth in the SEC for points per set and sixth for kills per set.

Rogers reached double-digit kills in 22 of 23 matches played this year. Four of those contests saw her post 20 or more kills against opponents. Her consistency as the primary attacking threat has been vital for the Lady Vols offensive system throughout the campaign.

Stout and Sutton Earn Conference Honors

Junior middle blocker Chelsea Sutton earned Second Team All-SEC honors for her defensive presence in the net. She leads Tennessee with 81 total blocks and ranks third in the SEC with 1.21 blocks per set. Sutton also contributed 144 kills and a .367 hitting percentage, ranking sixth in the league.

Sutton set a career high with nine blocks during a match against Texas. Watt highlighted Sutton's toughness and ability to compete effectively despite physical limitations. She aims to help the team succeed in competitive matches away from the court.

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Freshman Anni Tang Completes All-Star Set

First-year player Anni Tang received a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She recorded 69 kills and 49 blocks in her debut college season. Tang secured at least one block in 21 matches and posted five or more in five contests.

She achieved a season-high eight kills against both Mississippi State and Georgia. Her early contributions add depth to the roster as the team prepares for postseason play. The Lady Vols enter the tournament with a four-match winning streak heading to Savannah.

Tournament Schedule and Next Steps

The Lady Vols have a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament. They are scheduled to open tournament play on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia. The team aims to build on their recent success and individual awards as they advance.