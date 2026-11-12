Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Pitching Staff Prepares for 2027 Season Under Megan Rhodes Smith

Tennessee associate head coach Megan Rhodes Smith evaluates the Lady Vols pitching staff for the 2027 season, highlighting major improvements from Erin Nuwer and Sage Mardjetko following a challenging fall.

Tennessee associate head coach Megan Rhodes Smith is preparing the Lady Vols pitching staff for a significant challenge in the upcoming season, aiming to build on the program's historic dominance. The team led Division I in Earned Run Average for the second consecutive year in 2026, posting an impressive 1.47 mark while allowing a nation-best 3.81 hits per seven innings. This elite performance was anchored by a roster that included Karlyn Pickens, one of the most successful pitchers in program history, who has since transitioned to her post-collegiate career.

Evaluating Pitching Performance and Goals

Rhodes Smith emphasizes that the staff is not yet where she wants it to be, viewing this gap as a positive indicator for future growth rather than a deficit. The coach notes that feeling completely ready too early can be a dangerous place for a team, as it suggests there are no remaining areas to push forward. Consequently, the current mindset focuses heavily on continuous improvement and addressing specific technical gaps that were identified during the previous year's dominant run. This approach ensures the team remains hungry and adaptable as they face higher levels of competition.

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The transition from the fall to the spring season brings a stark change in intensity, particularly because the team did not face Power Four-level competition during the autumn months. Facing Junior College or lower-level programs in October presents a fundamentally different challenge compared to the rigorous schedule awaiting the team when conference play begins. An immediate test of this strength is a road trip to College Station, Texas, which will serve as a critical benchmark for the pitchers as they adjust to the speed and skill of elite collegiate hitters.

Strategic Focus on Process and Mechanics

During the fall training period, the primary objective for the pitching staff was to refine their mechanical processes rather than obsess over game outcomes. The focus shifted to checking whether pitchers were effectively working the strike zones, getting ahead in counts, and maintaining composure when falling behind in pitch counts. Even in controlled environments, the staff identified teaching moments where runs were given up, particularly when runners were on base, highlighting the need for consistency under pressure.

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Rhodes Smith describes the fall practice as a process-oriented evaluation, noting that while results are desirable, the bigger tests are yet to come. Intersquad scrimmages provided a valuable opportunity for hitters to challenge the pitching staff, forcing the pitchers to confront their weaknesses in a low-stakes environment. This exposure allowed the coaches to identify specific areas for improvement that might not have been visible in actual games, ensuring that the staff enters the spring with a clearer understanding of their operational needs.

Erin Nuwer and Sage Mardjetko Show Growth

When asked about the most improved pitcher of the fall, Megan Rhodes Smith immediately identified Erin Nuwer as the standout performer. Nuwer is poised to assume a larger role in the upcoming season following a stellar 2026 campaign, where she finished with a 15-1 record, a 1.01 Earned Run Average, a .149 opponents' batting average, and 90 strikeouts in 96.2 innings. She approached the fall with specific physical and mental goals, successfully checking off many of them and signaling readiness for increased responsibility.

Nuwer has cited her mentality as her primary area of growth, aiming to play with more freedom and enjoyment in the circle. Rhodes Smith has observed a notable shift in Nuwer's approach, particularly in how she handles adversity and provides feedback to the coaching staff. Nuwer's honesty and immediate self-correction make her a vital asset to the team, as she rarely requires external guidance to identify and fix issues during play. The staff is also incorporating new strategic wrinkles that will remain undisclosed until the season begins.

Building Resilience for Senior Season

Sage Mardjetko's fall training marked a significant departure from the previous year, offering her a full offseason to recover and strengthen her body. After spending last fall on drills and rehabilitating a hip injury, Mardjetko finished the 2026 spring with a 16-3 record, a 0.87 Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched, a 1.26 Earned Run Average, and 171 strikeouts in 127.2 innings. Rhodes Smith finds it refreshing to see Mardjetko engage in full fall work, which has allowed her to build physical resilience and prepare her body for heavier workloads.

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This preparation is crucial for Mardjetko as she enters her senior year, as it enables her to handle increased pitch counts and the ability to pitch on back-to-back or even three consecutive days. The physical upgrades achieved during the fall will likely translate to greater durability and effectiveness during the long stretch of the competitive season. The combination of Mardjetko's recovered health and Nuwer's enhanced mental toughness provides the Lady Vols with a formidable pitching duo heading into the 2027 campaign.